Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Truck Full of Limited Edition Handheld Gaming Consoles Stolen
Earlier this week, an entire truckload of Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP retro handheld consoles was stolen. The consoles in transit were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition versions meant for non-EU clients in the UK, US, and other parts of the world. The stolen handheld consoles were worth a total of US$600,000.
IGN
Microsoft Enters into 10-Year Commitments with Nintendo and Steam Developer Valve for Call of Duty; All We Know
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the most expensive deal in the gaming industry, coming in at a whopping $68.7 Billion. This deal has been under a whole bunch of scrutiny though as many feel that it would bring anti-competitiveness to the table. The acquisition is also under active investigation by the European Union at the moment.
IGN
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
IGN
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
IGN
You Can Still Get the Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle Before Christmas
One of the most popular gaming deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday was the Nintendo Switch console, bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online membership, for $299.99. This deal was widely available through November and the first week of December. Alas, the inventory is starting to dry up and most vendors are now either out of stock or have an extended delivery date. There are still a few places, however, that still have it in stock and ready to ship out.
IGN
Elden Ring's Colosseum DLC Is Real, Free, and Releasing Tomorrow
FromSoftware has confirmed that Elden Ring's long-rumoured colosseum DLC is real, and it's available tomorrow, December 7, for free. Revealed in a new trailer (below), the Colosseum Update unsurprisingly adds new PvP modes that lets players can face off in the grand arenas scattered around The Lands Between. The trailer...
IGN
Baldur’s Gate 3 - Official Release Window Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the latest trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 to see the gorgeous fantasy world, gameplay, the return of familiar characters Minsc and Jaheira, and more. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the trailer reveals that the RPG Baldur's Gate 3's full release will be available in August 2023.
IGN
Microsoft's ZeniMax Media Sees 300 QA Workers Unionise
Around 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft's ZeniMax Media - which owns Bethesda and other developers including Arkane Studios, MachineGames, and more - have formed a union. As reported by Kotaku, the workers have formed a union with the Communications Workers of America, just as groups at Raven Software and...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
IGN
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
IGN
New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Confirms March Release
We just got a brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards that has confirmed its previously leaked March release, narrowing it down to March 17, 2023. The trailer focuses on the returning hero Cal Kestis, who in the five year interim between Fallen Order and Survivor has become a stronger, more powerful Jedi Knight. He shows off multiple new Force and lightsaber abilities, including appearing to dual wield lightsabers as well as assembling a lightsaber that looks more like a claymore. At one point he seems to partner with multiple mounts that allow him to travel across both ground and air quickly.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Here Are All the Winners at the Annual Video Game Celebration
It's awards season for gaming, as Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards has finally arrived with revelations about the titles, developers and Esports personalities that you care about. The event features nominations in several different categories, and following much deliberation, here are the big winners at The Game Awards 2022. Marvel...
IGN
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
IGN
Eggshell Island
This segment of Dragon Quest Treasures sets up your base of operations and sets you on your first real missions in your quest to become Treasure Hunters. There are several moving parts in this portion, so we're here to lend a giant muddy hand as you repair a broken rail system, accomplish your first trio of quests, and raise your banner.
Comments / 0