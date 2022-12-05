Phillies Twitter reacts to signing of Trea Turner

According to a slew of reports, the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner came to terms on an 11-year/$300 million free-agent contract Monday.

The deal, according to Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman, features a full no-trade clause and no opt outs. The structure seems pretty similar to the 13-year/$330 million deal that Bryce Harper signed to join the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season.

As you can imagine, Phillies Twitter had quite a bit to say after news broke of Turner's signing:

