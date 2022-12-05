ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Twitter reacts to signing of Trea Turner

By Tim Kelly
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFBp0_0jYFP04f00

According to a slew of reports, the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner came to terms on an 11-year/$300 million free-agent contract Monday.

The deal, according to Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman, features a full no-trade clause and no opt outs. The structure seems pretty similar to the 13-year/$330 million deal that Bryce Harper signed to join the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season.

As you can imagine, Phillies Twitter had quite a bit to say after news broke of Turner's signing:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
overtimeheroics.net

Phillies Roster Analysis: Trea Turner/Taijuan Walker

“We’re going into this expecting to spend money,” Phillies owner John Middleton once said about the Phillies roster back in the 2018 MLB offseason to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale. “And maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.”. Flashback on Phillies Roster. That year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy