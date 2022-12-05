ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Stephen Jones on crushing the Colts, OBJ meetings, CeeDee Lamb's growth

By K C Masterpiece
 3 days ago

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the beatdown the Cowboys put on the Colts last night, if/when the Odell Beckham Jr. meetings are happening today, CeeDee Lamb's growth, DaRon Bland and his breakout game, and more!

