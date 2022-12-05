Stephen Jones on crushing the Colts, OBJ meetings, CeeDee Lamb's growth

Not even a blowout win over the Colts could unite some Cowboys fans that were involved in a spit-filled altercation at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. In a fan-captured video, a woman wearing a CeeDee Lamb jersey and a couple sporting Dallas gear can be seen arguing in their seats before the woman spits in their face. The Lamb fan then walked away and appeared to exit the stadium as nearby fans reacted with “oohs.” The woman also blew a kiss at the couple before tapping her backside on her way up the stairs to the exit. Meanwhile, the couple remained in their seats while pointing in the direction of the spitter. It’s unclear what started the confrontation, which reportedly took place near the end of the game. It’s also unknown if security was called. Previous 1 of 3 Next The Cowboys defeated the Colts, 54-19 on “Sunday Night Football” to secure their third consecutive win, improving to 9-3. They host the Texans on Sunday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO