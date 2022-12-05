Read full article on original website
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
WMBF
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two former corrections officers in Darlington County have been arrested after being found with marijuana on the grounds of the county jail, according to authorities. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 21-year-old Eunisha Campbell and 27-year-old Jade Scarborough are both charged with misconduct in...
wpde.com
2 former Darlington Co. corrections officers charged with misconduct, possessing marijuana
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two former Darlington County corrections officers have been charged after being found with drugs. Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 and Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, first offense. On...
wpde.com
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
Green Sea man’s death leads to homicide investigation, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway […]
wpde.com
Man's death ruled accidental during Darlington Co. coroner inquest
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee conducted an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey Tuesday night. A jury ruled his death an accident. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. During the inquisition,...
WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
wpde.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt
ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
WMBF
Marion County School District employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee of the Marion County School District was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m.
Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
wpde.com
School district employee killed after head-on crash with Marion Co. school bus: Officials
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An employee with the Marion County School District died Thursday morning, according to a release. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson the person died in a crash involving a school bus just after 10 a.m. Richardson said the person was driving an SUV when they...
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
abcnews4.com
Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
wpde.com
Search underway for missing teen in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager in Darlington County Tuesday. Annaste Aniya Hairston, 16, was reported missing by a family member Monday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Hairston was last seen in the area of McFarland Street near Hartsville. If you...
