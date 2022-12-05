ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt

ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Search underway for missing teen in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager in Darlington County Tuesday. Annaste Aniya Hairston, 16, was reported missing by a family member Monday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Hairston was last seen in the area of McFarland Street near Hartsville. If you...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy