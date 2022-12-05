ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Midlands man and Upstate woman indicted for human trafficking

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

An Upstate woman and Midlands man have been indicted on sex trafficking charges by a federal grand jury. The U.S. Department of Justice says, 32 year old Eric Rashun Jones of Newberry is facing charges of human trafficking conspiracy , five counts of sex trafficking, and three counts of witness tampering and a weapons violation.

33 year old, Brittany Danielle Cromer of Greenville was also indicted as a co-conspriator human trafficking. The indictment says, Jones & Cromer sex trafficked at least five victims between 2018 and this year. Jones was wanted from 2019 until March of this year.

The FBI, Greenville PD, Newberry Sheriff's Office, Lexington County Sheriff's Office and Simpsonville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Greenville, SC
