beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare marketing leaders on the move: 7 appointments of 2022
Here are the health system and hospital marketing leadership appointments Becker's has reported on in 2022:. Eric Steinberger was named chief marketing officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Amalia Stanton was named chief marketing officer and senior vice president and chief of strategic communications of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian transformation chief takes on CIO duties
Peter Fleischut, MD, has been named chief information and transformation officer of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, filling the role of former CIO Daniel Barchi, who left for the same position at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health in November. Dr. Fleischut, who also serves as group senior vice president, had been chief transformation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Catholic Health taps former Northwell Health leader as hospital COO
Randolph G. Howard Jr. was named COO of Catholic Health's St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y. Mr. Howard, a retired Army officer, brings two decades of healthcare administration experience to the role, according to a Dec. 7 news release shared with Becker's. Previously, he served as senior vice...
beckershospitalreview.com
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
40 health system diversity and inclusion executives to know | 2022
Health systems with a strong culture of diversity, equity and inclusion can better serve patients and their workforce, and it takes a talented leader to successfully drive those efforts. Becker's has compiled a list of 40 diversity and inclusion leaders from hospitals and health systems across the nation who have...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., seeks a pharmacy director. 2. Detroit Medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension vs. CommonSpirit vs. Trinity: How the 3 largest nonprofit systems' finances compare
The largest nonprofit health systems, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health, reported net losses in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared to net incomes in the same period a year earlier. Here's how the three systems' finances fared in the third quarter, according to financial documents:. 1. St. Louis-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
How marrying clinical asset management and cybersecurity strategies can improve healthcare providers' capital planning
Health systems' capital planning strategies focus primarily on finances but should extend to clinical assets and the cyberthreats they are exposed to, as those elements have a large impact on clinical operations, regulatory compliance and financial risk. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Leadership
Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is hiring a clinical director of hospice, post-acute care. Lynnwood...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension nurses in Michigan move closer to strike
Members of the Michigan Nurses Association at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo have given their bargaining team the ability to call a strike. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United and the AFL-CIO, announced the decision Dec. 7, saying 86 percent of voting members voted in favor of the resolution.
beckershospitalreview.com
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital, health system rebrands of 2022
Below are hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in 2022. Paris (Texas) Regional Medical Center began its rebranding initiative as part of parent company Lifepoint Health's logo and name change. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health launched a new heart-shaped logo and renamed its behavioral...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General, Palantir form analytics partnership
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has partnered with tech company Palantir; the hospital will use Palantir's Foundry platform to cultivate data and analytics in decision-making. The platform was used during Hurricane Ian to automate workflows when the hospital experienced a sharp uptick in patients. In the next year of the partnership,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health investment in 2023: 4 key things to know
Investors in the healthcare technology space expect digital health investments to reach a valuation of $15 billion to $25 billion in 2023, according to a Dec. 1 survey by global investment firm GSR Ventures. Four digital health investments trends to know, according to the report:. Return on investment and clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Most health IT leaders taking on more responsibility but lack resources: Report
The vast majority of health IT leaders say the job is significantly different than it was five years ago and they have taken on more responsibilities as a result, according to a survey of 224 hospital and health system executives by payment software company Flywire. Here are eight things to...
