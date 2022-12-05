ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns

Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves

The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
FanSided

Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview

The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Michael Kay, Yankees insiders reveal how Aaron Judge deal went down

The New York Yankees have officially re-signed star Aaron Judge amidst some tough competition, and multiple insiders shared details. The Yankees get another nine seasons with their star slugger (pending a physical), Aaron Judge, after seeming more and more likely by the day to lose him to the San Francisco Giants. The deal wasn’t surprising as many knew the Yanks were capable of such a big offer, but it came down to whether or not they’d actually put it together or if they’d end up outbid by the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees Fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on ANY WIN This Week

It’s time to celebrate! Not only did the Yankees resign Aaron Judge to a mammoth contract to presumably keep him in pinstripes for life, but you’ve also got a fantastic chance to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s spectacular promo for Yankees fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on any NFL game this week! Here’s how it works and what to do:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Mets keep Brandon Nimmo in New York on huge deal

Brandon Nimmo, the best outfielder in free agency after Aaron Judge, agreed to return to the New York Mets on a massive contract. The New York Mets have been active at the Winter Meetings, agreeing to terms to free agents like Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana. They did, however, lose ace Jacob deGrom, who left for the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million contract. After the MLB Winter Meetings ended, the Mets prevented another one of their top players from leaving in free agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade

Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cubs considering game-changing option to land two major stars

Chicago Cubs fans might not have to ask themselves the question, “which one?” in regards to the star shortstop their team should pursue. Whether it’s Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to all three whether by speculation or legitimate rumors spilled from reporters.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets

After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy