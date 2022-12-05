Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves
The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview
The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Michael Kay, Yankees insiders reveal how Aaron Judge deal went down
The New York Yankees have officially re-signed star Aaron Judge amidst some tough competition, and multiple insiders shared details. The Yankees get another nine seasons with their star slugger (pending a physical), Aaron Judge, after seeming more and more likely by the day to lose him to the San Francisco Giants. The deal wasn’t surprising as many knew the Yanks were capable of such a big offer, but it came down to whether or not they’d actually put it together or if they’d end up outbid by the Giants.
Yankees or Mets? Alex Rodriguez dishes on which team could rule NYC
Alex Rodriguez may have worn a New York Yankees uniform during his 22-year MLB career, but it’s clear he doesn’t have pinstriped-shaded glasses on when asked if it’s the Yankees or Mets that may be in the best position to rule the Big Apple in the near future.
Yankees Fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on ANY WIN This Week
It’s time to celebrate! Not only did the Yankees resign Aaron Judge to a mammoth contract to presumably keep him in pinstripes for life, but you’ve also got a fantastic chance to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s spectacular promo for Yankees fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on any NFL game this week! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Mets keep Brandon Nimmo in New York on huge deal
Brandon Nimmo, the best outfielder in free agency after Aaron Judge, agreed to return to the New York Mets on a massive contract. The New York Mets have been active at the Winter Meetings, agreeing to terms to free agents like Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana. They did, however, lose ace Jacob deGrom, who left for the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million contract. After the MLB Winter Meetings ended, the Mets prevented another one of their top players from leaving in free agency.
Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade
Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
Cubs considering game-changing option to land two major stars
Chicago Cubs fans might not have to ask themselves the question, “which one?” in regards to the star shortstop their team should pursue. Whether it’s Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, or Dansby Swanson, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to all three whether by speculation or legitimate rumors spilled from reporters.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
