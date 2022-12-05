ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women's Health

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo Of The Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
The Independent

Liz Kingsman: ‘At first, I got really hung up on people misinterpreting One Woman Show’

Liz Kingsman seems distracted. We’re sipping coffees in the National Theatre foyer, and the most in-demand woman in UK live comedy is looking around, excitedly spotting things. “I’m going to take a photo of that and send it to my designer,” she tells me, pointing at a lectern across from us. It’s possible to put her slightly giddy, nervous energy down to the fact that her smash hit One Woman Show is opening shortly in the West End. Her eyes roam around for things she might use as props on stage; next, she alights on an extremely cute dog padding...
Women's Health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the true story of their first meeting

Before it even dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised their new docu-series, Harry & Meghan, would be all about their love story – and in episode one, they get right to it. *Warning: spoilers ahead*. It's been reported in the past that the pair were connected...
Women's Health

Are you experiencing a 'friendship recession?'

It's become something of a cliché to say that humans are wired for connection, but, like many overused phrases, that's because it's true. In and of itself this truth is a good thing: a desire to be in community is conducive to being in one, which is a core component of fuelling a happy life. Strong social connections, you might have heard, have been shown to be more significant than maintaining a healthy weight and about the same as quitting smoking for your wellbeing.

