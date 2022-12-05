Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Who Is Abigail Spencer, Meghan Markle’s Close Friend And 'Suits' Co-Star Who Appears In ‘Harry & Meghan’?
The breakout Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan features a lot of interviews from people who ~actually~ know Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So much of the couple’s story has been publicly told by “sources” or Buckingham Palace officials, making this a refreshing change. In the mix is...
Women's Health
Meet The Season 4 Cast Of 'Too Hot To Handle' And See Their Instagrams: Kayla, Sebastian, Jawahir, And More
After almost a year of waiting, Too Hot To Handle season four is officially available for streaming on Netflix. The latest season features 10 new cast members from the U.S., Australia, Netherlands, Scotland, and England who are single, ready to mingle, and definitely not looking for love. In case you're...
Women's Health
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo Of The Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
Women's Health
Harry & Meghan Episode 1 Gives An Inside Look At The Couple’s First Date And Early Romance
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's docuseries dropped this morning. It's the first real look at the couple's whirlwind romance, their life together before the royal family got involved, and the moment everything changed. Episode 1 of Harry & Meghan tells the story of the Sussexes' early romance, including how they...
Liz Kingsman: ‘At first, I got really hung up on people misinterpreting One Woman Show’
Liz Kingsman seems distracted. We’re sipping coffees in the National Theatre foyer, and the most in-demand woman in UK live comedy is looking around, excitedly spotting things. “I’m going to take a photo of that and send it to my designer,” she tells me, pointing at a lectern across from us. It’s possible to put her slightly giddy, nervous energy down to the fact that her smash hit One Woman Show is opening shortly in the West End. Her eyes roam around for things she might use as props on stage; next, she alights on an extremely cute dog padding...
Women's Health
Judith Light, 73, Swears By This Eye Serum To Erase Under-Eye Bags And Reduce Wrinkles
Judith Light shared her favorite under-eye skincare product, the Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum. The eye serum works to treat common anti-aging skincare concerns like crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines. The product is a number one bestseller on Amazon and has over 6,000 5-star ratings!. If a skincare product...
Women's Health
Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs And 🍑 In Short Shorts In A New 'Wednesday' Dance TikTok Video
It seems all the girls are going through a Wednesday Addams phase, including none other than Lady Gaga. The pop star donned her best goth look to hop on a TikTok trend. To get her strong legs, Gaga hits her yoga mat. It seems all the girls are going through...
Women's Health
How Kate Middleton And Prince William Broke Their Social Media Silence After The Harry & Meghan Trailer
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s much-hyped Boston tour took a bit of a backseat to the trailers for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series. But the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first social media posts following the Harry & Meghan trailer release on Monday particularly interesting—and telling.
Women's Health
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the true story of their first meeting
Before it even dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised their new docu-series, Harry & Meghan, would be all about their love story – and in episode one, they get right to it. *Warning: spoilers ahead*. It's been reported in the past that the pair were connected...
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' And 'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Emotional News
Less than two months after Leslie Jordan's death at the age of 67, his final episode of Call Me Kat aired on television. His co-star Mayim Bialik was moved to go on Instagram and share her thoughts about the moment. On December 2, the Jeopardy! host opened up about the...
Women's Health
Are you experiencing a 'friendship recession?'
It's become something of a cliché to say that humans are wired for connection, but, like many overused phrases, that's because it's true. In and of itself this truth is a good thing: a desire to be in community is conducive to being in one, which is a core component of fuelling a happy life. Strong social connections, you might have heard, have been shown to be more significant than maintaining a healthy weight and about the same as quitting smoking for your wellbeing.
Comments / 0