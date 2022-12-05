Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Cowboys' Jason Witten, Eagles' Brian Dawkins Team With USAA To Gift Vehicles To Vets
NFL legends Jason Witten and Brian Dawkins will be present at the Army vs. Navy game this weekend to gift vehicles to veterans as part of the 100th year celebration of USAA.
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets
Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Biggest NFC North questions and a prediction for 2023
As the Lions get set to host the Vikings, the top of the division looks a lot different. Will it last, and do the Bears finally have a franchise QB?
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
Yankees Fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on ANY WIN This Week
It’s time to celebrate! Not only did the Yankees resign Aaron Judge to a mammoth contract to presumably keep him in pinstripes for life, but you’ve also got a fantastic chance to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s spectacular promo for Yankees fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on any NFL game this week! Here’s how it works and what to do:
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0