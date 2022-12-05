ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FanSided

Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play

Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
DENVER, CO
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more

A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees Fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on ANY WIN This Week

It’s time to celebrate! Not only did the Yankees resign Aaron Judge to a mammoth contract to presumably keep him in pinstripes for life, but you’ve also got a fantastic chance to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s spectacular promo for Yankees fans: Bet $5, Win $150 on any NFL game this week! Here’s how it works and what to do:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
