Mcdonough, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police seeking applicants for Citizen Police Advisory Board

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is moving toward building its Citizen Police Advisory Board. The Police Department is seeking applicants who are willing to serve on its Citizen-Police Advisory Council. The purpose of the advisory council is to assist the Police Department with identifying community concerns and developing appropriate responses to public safety issues.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Upcoming events in Henry County

The community is invited to a Free Paper Shredding Event on Friday, December 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1514 Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge. The event is being hosted by Shred360 and will benefit Samaritans Together of Henry County, Inc. Attendees are limited to three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 9

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
The Citizen Online

Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City

9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

