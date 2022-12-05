Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police seeking applicants for Citizen Police Advisory Board
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is moving toward building its Citizen Police Advisory Board. The Police Department is seeking applicants who are willing to serve on its Citizen-Police Advisory Council. The purpose of the advisory council is to assist the Police Department with identifying community concerns and developing appropriate responses to public safety issues.
henrycountytimes.com
Upcoming events in Henry County
The community is invited to a Free Paper Shredding Event on Friday, December 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1514 Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge. The event is being hosted by Shred360 and will benefit Samaritans Together of Henry County, Inc. Attendees are limited to three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.
fox5atlanta.com
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill loses Georgia POST certification
JONESBORO — Former sheriff Victor Hill has been divested of his Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The POST council voted on Dec. 1 to revoke Hill’s certification due to his recent conviction on six of seven federal civil rights charges. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of...
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
Henry County Daily Herald
Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 9
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
The Citizen Online
Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City
9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baldwin County (Baldwin County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened in Baldwin County, at the juncture of South Main and Second Streets at around 3:40 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017. Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Comments / 0