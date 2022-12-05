Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Who Is Abigail Spencer, Meghan Markle’s Close Friend And 'Suits' Co-Star Who Appears In ‘Harry & Meghan’?
The breakout Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan features a lot of interviews from people who ~actually~ know Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So much of the couple’s story has been publicly told by “sources” or Buckingham Palace officials, making this a refreshing change. In the mix is...
How do I handle the death of my secret lover?
The dilemma I am a professional, single, middle-aged woman and I have been in a relationship with a married man for 12 years. He recently died suddenly. He and I loved each other. His feelings for me were separate and secondary to his commitment to his family. I was never misled by him on that front. I, therefore, walked into this relationship with my eyes wide open. Yet I knew from my previous experience of relationships that what we had was worth keeping in whatever form it could be kept. We were each other’s ideal partners, matched intellectually, sexually and emotionally, and immensely enjoyed each other’s company.
Women's Health
Hilary Duff Is Strong From Head To Toe In A One-Piece Swimsuit On The Cover Of Australian 'Women's Health'
Hilary Duff is on the cover of Australian Women’s Health and she came to play. The 35-year-old singer-actress modeled a stunning one-piece bathing suit. Hilary shared in the cover story that she’s learned to shift her thinking about her body from trying to be skinny to wanting to be strong.
Women's Health
Meet The Season 4 Cast Of 'Too Hot To Handle' And See Their Instagrams: Kayla, Sebastian, Jawahir, And More
After almost a year of waiting, Too Hot To Handle season four is officially available for streaming on Netflix. The latest season features 10 new cast members from the U.S., Australia, Netherlands, Scotland, and England who are single, ready to mingle, and definitely not looking for love. In case you're...
Women's Health
JLo's stylist reveals 6 ways to nail festive party hair
Mariah Carey's on repeat, your Ganni dress is freshly pressed and your glitter eyeshadow is on standby. The only thing left to sort? Festive party hair. If you're stuck in a style rut fear not, we tapped up celebrity Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who knows a thing or two about nailing festive party hair.
Women's Health
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo Of The Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
Women's Health
How Kate Middleton And Prince William Broke Their Social Media Silence After The Harry & Meghan Trailer
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s much-hyped Boston tour took a bit of a backseat to the trailers for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series. But the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first social media posts following the Harry & Meghan trailer release on Monday particularly interesting—and telling.
Women's Health
Harry & Meghan Episode 1 Gives An Inside Look At The Couple’s First Date And Early Romance
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's docuseries dropped this morning. It's the first real look at the couple's whirlwind romance, their life together before the royal family got involved, and the moment everything changed. Episode 1 of Harry & Meghan tells the story of the Sussexes' early romance, including how they...
Women's Health
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the true story of their first meeting
Before it even dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised their new docu-series, Harry & Meghan, would be all about their love story – and in episode one, they get right to it. *Warning: spoilers ahead*. It's been reported in the past that the pair were connected...
Women's Health
Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs And 🍑 In Short Shorts In A New 'Wednesday' Dance TikTok Video
It seems all the girls are going through a Wednesday Addams phase, including none other than Lady Gaga. The pop star donned her best goth look to hop on a TikTok trend. To get her strong legs, Gaga hits her yoga mat. It seems all the girls are going through...
Women's Health
Elsa Pataky Has Mega-Toned Legs In A High-Slit Dress In Red Carpet IG Pics With Husband Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky flaunted her mega-sculpted legs in a red, high-slit gown in new Instagram pics, where she posed with her hubby, Chris Hemsworth. The actress, 46, was glowing as she presented her award, and she shared some sweet behind-the-scenes shots. Elsa trains hard for her acting roles, even going into...
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' And 'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Emotional News
Less than two months after Leslie Jordan's death at the age of 67, his final episode of Call Me Kat aired on television. His co-star Mayim Bialik was moved to go on Instagram and share her thoughts about the moment. On December 2, the Jeopardy! host opened up about the...
Women's Health
The Royal Family Is 'Breathing A Sigh Of Relief' Over Meghan And Harry's Netflix Docuseries
The royal family isn't sweating Meghan & Harry, as the hotly-anticipated docuseries. It didn't have quite as many bombshells as they expected. Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly that the family is "breathing a sigh of relief." Soooo, turns out the royal family isn't sweating Meghan & Harry, as...
Comments / 0