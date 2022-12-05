ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How do I handle the death of my secret lover?

The dilemma I am a professional, single, middle-aged woman and I have been in a relationship with a married man for 12 years. He recently died suddenly. He and I loved each other. His feelings for me were separate and secondary to his commitment to his family. I was never misled by him on that front. I, therefore, walked into this relationship with my eyes wide open. Yet I knew from my previous experience of relationships that what we had was worth keeping in whatever form it could be kept. We were each other’s ideal partners, matched intellectually, sexually and emotionally, and immensely enjoyed each other’s company.
Women's Health

JLo's stylist reveals 6 ways to nail festive party hair

Mariah Carey's on repeat, your Ganni dress is freshly pressed and your glitter eyeshadow is on standby. The only thing left to sort? Festive party hair. If you're stuck in a style rut fear not, we tapped up celebrity Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who knows a thing or two about nailing festive party hair.
Women's Health

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo Of The Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
Women's Health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the true story of their first meeting

Before it even dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised their new docu-series, Harry & Meghan, would be all about their love story – and in episode one, they get right to it. *Warning: spoilers ahead*. It's been reported in the past that the pair were connected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy