Kaki Hanenkrat
3d ago
The chase was called off so why is anyone blaming the police? On top of that, it’s the driver’s responsibility to obey the law, which he didn’t. It is the driver’s fault and no one else’s. Obey or pay
Colette Hardaman
3d ago
The police do their job. Too bad kids are stupid and think they are invincible. They kept running even tho police stopped.
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
utv44.com
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: No charges pending against man who shot alleged attacker with nail gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man who used a nail gun to shoot an alleged assailant will not be charged. Officers responded to a report of one shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road and found a subject suffering from a wound from a nail gun.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.
Citronelle police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at original scene of crime
Citronelle police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday and booked him on a charge of attempted murder following a day-long manhunt that ended at the same house where the original crime occurred. Russell Robinson was arrested at the same Gay Lane residence where he is alleged to have shot a man...
Mobile police: Driver reached speeds ‘near 100 mph’ in chase that led to teen’s death
The vehicle that an 18-year-old Prichard man was driving reached speeds close to 100 mph before it slammed into a tree, killing a backseat passenger, and prompting Mobile police to begin a review of its pursuit policy. Jh’Isiah Franklin was given a $60,000 bond by Mobile County District Judge Spiro...
Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
utv44.com
Citronelle PD: "Armed and dangerous" shooting suspect in custody
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Citronelle Police, Russell Robinson was arrested this afternoon in Citronelle and is currently being transported to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of Attempted Murder. Around 3:10 P.M. this afternoon, the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
Suspect arrested on murder charges in shooting after dice game in Mobile County
A suspect was reportedly arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot and killed following a dice game last month in Mobile County, authorities said Tuesday. Prichard police said they arrested Tyler Shakur Moore on murder charges in the death of Larence Terrell Darby,...
Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police
UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama
Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police are asking drivers Thursday morning to avoid Baldwin County Road 68 between Frito Lay and Conway Road. Crews are battling a house fire, and because of the fog it’s making it difficult to see crews in the area. So, you are asked to...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Citronelle man dead in head-on crash: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Citronelle man died in a head-on crash on U.S. 45 Monday night, according to a release from ALEA. Mark S. Stricker, 63, died after his GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at around 6:28 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Stricker […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A judge has set bail for the driver in fatal car crash near Highpoint Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge set bail at $60,000 for a Mobile man accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a fatal crash. Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, was arrested Sunday night after refusing to pull over for not having tags, according to police. Authorities said Franklin...
AL.com
