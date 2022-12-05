ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaki Hanenkrat
3d ago

The chase was called off so why is anyone blaming the police? On top of that, it’s the driver’s responsibility to obey the law, which he didn’t. It is the driver’s fault and no one else’s. Obey or pay

Colette Hardaman
3d ago

The police do their job. Too bad kids are stupid and think they are invincible. They kept running even tho police stopped.

utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.
FAIRHOPE, AL
CBS 42

Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle PD: "Armed and dangerous" shooting suspect in custody

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Citronelle Police, Russell Robinson was arrested this afternoon in Citronelle and is currently being transported to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of Attempted Murder. Around 3:10 P.M. this afternoon, the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the...
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle man dead in head-on crash: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Citronelle man died in a head-on crash on U.S. 45 Monday night, according to a release from ALEA. Mark S. Stricker, 63, died after his GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at around 6:28 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Stricker […]
CITRONELLE, AL
