Streaming Deals: New and returning users can get 50% off Paramount+ for 1-year

Paramount+ is offering both returning and new users half-off its annual subscription plan just in time for holiday movie marathons with friends and family. So, rather than paying $49.99 for a yearly subscription, you can get get a year of Paramount+ for only $24.99. This deal will be valid through Jan. 3, 2023.
