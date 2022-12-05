Grand Jury Looking into Loudoun Schools Releases Report

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The special grand jury set up by Attorney General Jason Miyares to look into Loudoun County Public Schools' handling of two high profile sexual assaults has released its report. The report includes no indictments and concludes there was no coordinated coverup between the Loudoun County School Board and County School Administrators. You can read the report here .

The report does include eight recommendations. The grand jury calls for better transparency in Loudoun Schools. They also ask for review and improvements to Loudoun's transfer system. The sexual assaults, committed by the same boy, occurred at different schools months apart.

The assaults were a major issue in the recent Governor's race. They also have been cited as school districts have considered their transgender bathroom policy. This comes despite the fact the first assault, which occurred in a bathroom, occurred prior to Loudoun's policy taking effect. The boy's family has also said he was not transgender.