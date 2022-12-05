One of Tuscaloosa's newest and most popular parks is set to grow as a philanthropic family prepares to donate more than six acres of riverfront land for its expansion. City leaders cut the ribbon on the Randall Family Park and Trailhead at the Northern Riverwalk last fall, and the new amenity has drawn families, visitors and pets to the banks of the Black Warrior River in the year since then.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO