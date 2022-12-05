NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

