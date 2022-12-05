ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovebirds! Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Pack On The PDA At 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Julia Roberts can’t keep her hands off of husband Danny Moder !

The couple cuddled close together at the prestigious 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors event on Sunday, December 4, alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden .

The award-winning actress, 55, was photographed with her hands wrapped tightly around the 53-year-old cinematographer’s waist as they both smiled from ear-to-ear.

MATTHEW PERRY ADMITS HE DUMPED '90S GIRLFRIEND JULIA ROBERTS BECAUSE HE WOULD 'NEVER BE ENOUGH' FOR HER

Before finding her seat inside the Kennedy Center Opera House, Roberts strutted across the red carpet in an iconic dress to remember . The Pretty Woman star donned a floor-length gown featuring framed photos of Clooney throughout the years.

In additional released images, Roberts can be seen whispering into her husband’s ear while the attractive couple sat close to the actress’ Ocean’s Eleven costar Matt Damon and television reporter Katie Couric .

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS SECRET RELATIONSHIP WITH JULIA ROBERTS & HOW HE CONVINCED HER TO BE ON 'FRIENDS' IN NEW MEMOIR

Roberts and Moder stepped out for the Washington D.C. affair to support the brunette beauty’s good friend and costar, George Clooney , who was being honored for his contributions to American culture. The dynamic duo most recently starred in hit romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise and have joined forces for many other highly-recognized films.

Despite hitting a rough patch last year due to their contradicting personalities and constant household arguments, claimed a source, Roberts and Moder have had an inseparable relationship since they tied the knot in 2002.

In a recent interview with Clooney to promote their latest film, the Notting Hill star provided insight on the secret behind her long-lasting relationship, as OK! previously reported.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," Roberts confidently said. "It's making out. Lots of making out ," to which Clooney joked, "I make out with Danny, too."

In addition to a whole lot of love making, Roberts previously confessed it was Moder who inspired her to get back into acting. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," the Hollywood star revealed to the The New York Times as she explained her mid-career break.

"I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker," Roberts — who shares 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus , as well as son Henry , 15, with the Emmy winner — continued.

"He was right to push me ," Roberts concluded. "Because if he said, 'I don't know [about accepting the role],' I would have been like, 'I don't either! I'm not going!' That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard."

Daily Mail obtained photos of Roberts and Moder at the Kennedy Center Honors.

OK! Magazine

