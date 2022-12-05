Read full article on original website
WRAL
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on
Moore County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that no classes will be held Wednesday or Thursday. A determination for Friday will be announced by Thursday.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
The homeland security expert said he hadn’t heard of an attack on physical infrastructure like what occurred Saturday night having this large of an impact on a community before.
WFAE.org
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
WRAL
Fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's autopsy released
We're learning more about the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, and what it could mean for the prosecution. We're learning more about the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, and what it could mean for the prosecution.
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in Moore County knocked out power to thousands. Authorities say they have not determined who carried out the attack or what the motive was.
WECT
No serious injuries after Cumberland County Schools bus crashes with 24 students on board
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were 24 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville. There were...
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
WRAL
Meet Fayetteville's two candidates for police chief
Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the department, and both have military connections. Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the...
WRAL
Crews battle Raleigh house fire on Fisher Street, 5 people displaced
The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:20 p.m. Friday after a fire started in the upstairs bedroom. The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:20 p.m. Friday after a fire started in the upstairs bedroom.
WRAL
State of Emergency declared in Moore County after power substations hit with gunfire
A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. A State of Emergency is in effect in Moore County after a massive power outage caused by damage to substations by firearms. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor:...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
WRAL
84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools bus flips giving parents a scare, but no one seriously injured
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shattered glass spread across Slocomb Road in Cumberland County where a school bus tipped and flipped with 23 students on board. The bus was bound for Pine Forest High School when the driver got a bit too close to a ditch and the bus overturned. While...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
