Moore County, NC

WRAL

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Meet Fayetteville's two candidates for police chief

Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the department, and both have military connections. Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Both finalists are currently assistant chiefs within the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

