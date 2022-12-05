Scott Satterfield Knows He Has Big Shoes to Fill Following Luke Fickell's Tenure With Cincinnati Bearcats
Satterfield was officially introduced on Monday
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield was introduced as head coach of the Bearcats on Monday afternoon inside Fifth Third Arena.
The 49-year-old spoke for roughly 30 minutes. He shared thoughts on his vision, his goals and why he wanted to come to Cincinnati.
Satterfield was also asked about replacing Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to five Bowl games in six seasons, including the College Football Playoff in 2021. Fickell has won the most games in school history.
"It's a challenge. Everybody expects you to come in and pick up where they left off," Satterfield said bluntly. "I'm not Luke Fickell. I'm gonna be Scott Satterfield and do the things that I think that we need to do to be successful. It was the same way when I followed Jerry Moore. I have a ton of respect for Luke. What he did here was tremendous, unbelievable job. It is difficult. And we're not playing in the same conference. It's gonna be a different conference. The competition is going up. That presents new challenges as well. We're gonna take it day-by-day and do the best job we can to get the best players, the best coaches that will be able to compete in the Big 12."
Satterfield replaced legendary coach Jerry Moore at Appalachian State in 2013. He posted a 51-24 record in six seasons before becoming the head coach at Louisville.
He was 25-24 with the Cardinals in four seasons.
Bearcats athletic director John Cunningham clearly wanted someone with head coaching experience. Satterfield has been successful in the past and will look to take Cincinnati to new heights.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Look: Scott Satterfield Contract Details Revealed
Instant Reaction: UC Names Scott Satterfield New Head Football Coach
Three Man Weave: Balanced Scoring Powers UC In 97-71 Win Over Bryant
Bob Huggins On Facing Xavier Again: Zero 'Good Thoughts' Towards The Musketeers
Report: UC Playing Louisville in 2022 Fenway Bowl
Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational
It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member
Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making
UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit
Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory
UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout
Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'
UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award
UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0