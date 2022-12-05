Scott Satterfield Knows He Has Big Shoes to Fill Following Luke Fickell's Tenure With Cincinnati Bearcats

Satterfield was officially introduced on Monday

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield was introduced as head coach of the Bearcats on Monday afternoon inside Fifth Third Arena.

The 49-year-old spoke for roughly 30 minutes. He shared thoughts on his vision, his goals and why he wanted to come to Cincinnati.

Satterfield was also asked about replacing Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to five Bowl games in six seasons, including the College Football Playoff in 2021. Fickell has won the most games in school history.

"It's a challenge. Everybody expects you to come in and pick up where they left off," Satterfield said bluntly. "I'm not Luke Fickell. I'm gonna be Scott Satterfield and do the things that I think that we need to do to be successful. It was the same way when I followed Jerry Moore. I have a ton of respect for Luke. What he did here was tremendous, unbelievable job. It is difficult. And we're not playing in the same conference. It's gonna be a different conference. The competition is going up. That presents new challenges as well. We're gonna take it day-by-day and do the best job we can to get the best players, the best coaches that will be able to compete in the Big 12."

Satterfield replaced legendary coach Jerry Moore at Appalachian State in 2013. He posted a 51-24 record in six seasons before becoming the head coach at Louisville.

He was 25-24 with the Cardinals in four seasons.

Bearcats athletic director John Cunningham clearly wanted someone with head coaching experience. Satterfield has been successful in the past and will look to take Cincinnati to new heights.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Look: Scott Satterfield Contract Details Revealed

Instant Reaction: UC Names Scott Satterfield New Head Football Coach

Three Man Weave: Balanced Scoring Powers UC In 97-71 Win Over Bryant

Bob Huggins On Facing Xavier Again: Zero 'Good Thoughts' Towards The Musketeers

Report: UC Playing Louisville in 2022 Fenway Bowl

Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational

It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member

Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making

UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach

Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout

Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk