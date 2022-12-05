ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: Blue Jays Have Made Offer to Andrew Heaney

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nDfI_0jYFIdOo00

Free agent starter Andrew Heaney posted a 3.1 ERA in 14 starts with the Dodgers in 2022.

Looking to add at least one starter this offseason, the Blue Jays' pitching options become clearer with every falling domino.

As free agents fall off the board, Toronto has made an offer to lefty Andrew Heaney, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

The Jays had significant interest in Heaney last offseason before the 31-year-old lefty signed with the Dodgers. In 2022 he posted a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. Heaney made just four starts in the first four months of the season due to shoulder injuries but returned in the back half of 2022 as a critical member of Los Angeles' rotation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With elite spin rates and swing-and-miss potential, Heaney will draw significant market interest again this winter. Though he's pitched over 130 innings in a season just once, more than 10 teams have expressed recent interest, per Nicholson-Smith.

The free agent pitching market began to move in recent days, with top starters Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander finding new homes in Texas and New York, respectively. The Jays have been linked to Heaney, Japanese starter Kodai Senga, and others, with Toronto GM Ross Atkins indicating the team will add at least one starter. Beyond Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah, and José Berríos, the Jays have no guaranteed spots in the 2023 rotation.

“Starting pitcher is really the only one where I would put a definite on it,” Atkins told reporters last week when discussing needs.

H/T Ben Nicholson-Smith

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
354
Followers
542
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy