13 WHAM
Cooler heading into the weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had mild air in WNY since the start of December. The air temperature is averaging around 3 degrees above normal for the first week of this month. Today's high temperature occurred earlier this morning. Rochester reached 43 degrees before the Sun came up today. However, with all of this cloud cover in place, we don't expect the temperature to move much heading into this afternoon.
13 WHAM
Sunshine. Are you ready for it?
It seems like Rochester has had cloudy days for weeks! In reality it's only been since Monday but it sure feels a lot longer. This evening the sky is clearing a bit as drier air works in from Southern Canada. Expect a cold night with lows in the upper 20's by Friday morning.
13 WHAM
Blah and boring weather continues
Clouds have held tough around here so far this week but not much rain has fallen. Take a look at the measly rain that fell since last night in our area. A weak nearly stationary front over the Great Lakes will keep the clouds locked in tight across the region through much of Thursday.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester uses pyrotechnics, lasers to disperse winter crows
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester held its annual wildlife management operation on Tuesday, dispersing up to 30,000 crows from Washington Square Park. Biologists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services Program gathered in the park to use pyrotechnics, spotlights, lasers, and amplified recordings of crow distress calls in an attempt to break up the roost.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
13 WHAM
A Few Showers Move through Today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Today will be a day that brings the risk of a few rain showers. However much of the day will remain dry for us. Some showers have moved through the area over the course of the morning. But a lot of that rain will lift northeast and out of the area pretty rapidly. But even after the rain showers move out, clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. There will still be the risk of an isolated shower this afternoon. But much of that time frame will remain dry.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
Radio Ink
WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January
Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOT announces completion of Rt. 390 Trail Extension
Project Adds 1.2 Miles to Popular Multi-Use Trail in Town of Greece, Enhances Connectivity to Regional Trail Networks. Investment Complements “Finger Lakes Forward” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today...
13 WHAM
Building not just a home, but a community
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The mission of Flower City Habitat for Humanity isn't just about building individual homes - its goal is to help build up entire communities. The group joined with The Builders Exchange of Rochester on Tuesday, to dedicate a new home on Saxton Street. Future homeowners work...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Celebrating young readers
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on kindergarteners at Rochester's School #8. I helped the Arc of Monroe present each of them with a copy of Sibley's Christmas Adventure, along with their very own cuddly Sibley plush toy. Our Bright Spot shines on them, for making me feel...
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
13 WHAM
Penfield unveils Wall of Heroes
Penfield, N.Y. — One local town has a new way to honor those who serve. The Penfield Community Center unveiled a new Wall of Heroes on Wednesday, honoring those actively serving in the military. Family and friends of those honored were emotional as photos of their loved ones went...
Major rehabilitation project completed on Interstate 390
The Department of Transportation emphasized the importance of improving Interstate 390 as it's a key route for travel — for residents and for businesses.
13 WHAM
Seneca Park Zoo presents Inaugural Conservative Warrior Award
Rochester, N.Y. — She's a conservation warrior - that's the name of the award Dr. Patricia Wright received from Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo. The renowned anthropologist was in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the work she has done in Madagascar to earn this honor. "Well, we established a national...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
$6.5 million project improves the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park
Project Improves 17 miles of Trail from Rochester to Avon. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced completion of a $6.5 million project to improve the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park from Rochester to the village of Avon. Rehabilitation of the 17-mile stretch at the north end of the greenway was supported by a $2.5 million grant from the not-for-profit Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, created after the 2014 death of the former owner of the Buffalo Bills, as well as state and federal funding.
waynetimes.com
Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock
Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
