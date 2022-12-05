Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Today will be a day that brings the risk of a few rain showers. However much of the day will remain dry for us. Some showers have moved through the area over the course of the morning. But a lot of that rain will lift northeast and out of the area pretty rapidly. But even after the rain showers move out, clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. There will still be the risk of an isolated shower this afternoon. But much of that time frame will remain dry.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO