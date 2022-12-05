Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Two Longboat Key properties sell for over $18 million
A prominent Sarasota-based real estate company recently oversaw the purchase of two waterfront properties — nearing a combined total of $20 million. Both properties taking up more than 6,000 square feet of space. The single-family home sold for $10 million while the Gulf-front penthouse was purchased for $8.2 million.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
Longboat Observer
Busy season arrives on Longboat Key
Season is here on Longboat Key. Resorts of all sizes are gearing up for what is easily their busiest time of year. At the Sandpiper Inn, demand for rooms is higher than normal following Hurricane Ian. Guests who originally had plans to stay in Fort Myers or Sanibel Island are...
Palm Harbor woman claims multi-million dollar Mega Millions ticket
A 69-year-old Florida woman was the latest lottery player to claim a $2 million Mega Millions prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport receives 65,000 name submissions for giant flamingo sculpture
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport officials have plenty of possible names to choose from for the 21-foot flamingo sculpture – 65,000 options to be exact. The "Name the Flamingo" contest closed Tuesday, with airport officials saying they are both excited and overwhelmed at the possibilities. The floor-to-ceiling sculpture...
sarasotamagazine.com
These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
stpeterising.com
Breakfast, lunch spot Buttermilk to open in north St. Pete in early January
Buttermilk, a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept created by a pair of Chicago restaurateurs who’ve turned their focus to St. Petersburg, is set to open early next year at 10316 Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ibis Walk shopping center in north St. Pete. “We're shooting for the first week...
Beach Beacon
Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells
LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
Bay News 9
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
stpetecatalyst.com
Second Saturday ArtWalk will have a holiday theme
The last Second Saturday ArtWalk of the year happens this Saturday, and since selling their work to us consumers is a big part of why St. Petersburg’s artists do this thing monthly, it should be pointed out that this is one of the final opportunities for a big (or small) multi-artist holiday art-purchasing binge.
stpetecatalyst.com
Software company owes $600K to Pinellas transit authority
A software company Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority utilizes for its on-demand paratransit service by dispatching Uber and Lyft drivers owes the agency $600,000. During a PSTA Wednesday board meeting, PSTA members said they are considering taking legal action against the software company GOIN’. Washington-based GOIN’ collects payments from riders...
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
Comments / 1