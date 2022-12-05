ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Eagles are a 7-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Eagles are -320 on the moneyline in the game.

The Giants are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

The Eagles are coming off a 35-10 win against the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants tied the Washington Commanders, 20-20.

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bBA2_0jYFIOM100

These teams will face off again in Week 18.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

