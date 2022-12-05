ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Giants let winnable game slip away in tie vs. Commanders

By TOM CANAVAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCFGd_0jYFIKp700
1 of 8

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are showing signs of cracking with five games left in the regular season and the playoffs on the line.

Record-wise, coach Brian Daboll’s team is in the second of three wild-card spots with a 7-4-1 mark, just ahead of Seattle (7-5).

Washington, which rallied for a late touchdown to tie the Giants 20-20 tie on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, is just outside a playoff position with a 7-5-1 mark.

The concern for the Giants is they are not playing their best football. They are 1-3-1 in their last five games, and things are going to get tougher.

New York has two games left with Philadelphia (11-1) and one with Minnesota (10-2), the NFL’s top two teams by record. They also have another contest with Washington on Dec. 18, which was flexed to a Sunday night game.

For the first time this season, there is some friction on the Giants. Cornerback Rodarius Williams and inside linebacker Tae Crowder both complained about their playing time after the tie.

Daboll said adversity and criticism are part of a coach’s job, whether as the head guy or an assistant.

“I appreciate the support,” Daboll said. “I also appreciate the negativity and the criticism. If you want to be mentally tough and strong, this is the sport to be in, whether you’re a coach, whether you’re a player. You can’t focus too much on that. You appreciate it.”

Daboll said he would talk to Crowder and Williams. He plans to approach the final stretch the same way he has approached the season. He’s focusing on the Eagles this week, and that’s it.

It’s just another must-win game, until the next one.

WHAT’S WORKING

Despite giving up 411 yards in total offense, Wink Martindale’s defense was outstanding in earning the tie. It was on the field for 82 plays and saw the Commanders possess the ball for more than 41 minutes.

The defense also set up Daniel Jones’ third-quarter touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins when linebacker Azeez Ojulari recorded a strip-sack and eventually recovered a fumble that teammate Oshane Ximines lost at the Washington 20. The Commanders were 3 of 14 on third down.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The offense was horrible in the second half. New York had the ball nine times in the final 40 minutes and only one possession lasted longer than five plays. The touchdown drive was five plays and 20 yards.

STOCK UP

DT Dexter Lawrence: The big guy has had an outstanding season, and he stepped up when fellow lineman Leonard Williams was limited to 35 plays by a neck injury. He was on the field for 77 plays and had nine tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

STOCK DOWN

C Jon Felicano. The veteran was flagged for a questionable taunting call with 5:58 to play in the fourth quarter and New York leading 20-13.

The call came after Feliciano ran downfield and flexed his muscles following a 12-yard pass from Jones to Darius Slayton to the Commanders 35. It put New York in position for Graham Gano to kick a field goal to make it a two-score game.

Gano never got the chance, Washington scored on a 90-yard drive on the ensuring series and the win disappeared. It’s an inexcusable mistake, especially for a veteran playing on a team with little room for error.

INJURIES

Williams missed time earlier this year with a knee injury. New York can not afford him to be sidelined with the toughest part of the schedule coming up. Daboll said he’ll be day to day.

Receiver Kenny Golladay, who missed Sunday with an illness and a high fever, was back in the team facility wearing a mask Monday. His temperature is lower, Daboll said.

KEY NUMBER

3 — In 70 minutes of play, the Giants had three plays of 20 yards or more. It’s hard to win that way, especially when your average starting point is your own 31-yard line.

The Giants renew their rivalry with the Eagles. The games are usually close. One of their four wins last season was against Philadelphia. In fact, the New Jersey Turnpikes foes have split games in each of the last two seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Associated Press

Analysis: Dominant Eagles’ o-line worthy of MVP talk

If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday

Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Jim Leonhard says he won't return to Wisconsin staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season. Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part of new coach Luke Fickell’s staff next season. “It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way,” Leonhard tweeted. “On Wisconsin!” Leonhard had served as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator before getting promoted to interim coach after the Oct. 2 firing of Paul Chryst.Leonhard posted a 4-3 record and said he hoped to keep the job beyond this season.
MADISON, WI
The Hockey Writers

Blues December Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Kessel, & Peterson

This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts several well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy