Bay News 9
Health departments urge vaccine as flu cases skyrocket in Texas
TEXAS — The number of patient visits due to flu-like illness is trending higher this year compared to previous years, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number is expected to increase as we get deeper into December. In its most recent weekly flu report ending...
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters in young children
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 6 months through 5 years of age. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 6 months through 5 years of age.
DHS: How to curb COVID, stay healthy this holiday season
WISCONSIN — As cold weather hits Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind community members of programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. Wisconsinites can get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. Earlier this year, the state launched an online program, Say...
Biden admin. rolls out new dashboard to track non-fatal opioid overdoses
The Biden administration on Thursday set live a new website meant to keep track of non-fatal opioid doses nationwide, aiming to eventually use the data to better “connect people to life-saving treatment for substance use disorder,” the White House said in a statement. The dashboard was launched in...
Carbon monoxide poisoning poses winter threat
Concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning rise during the winter months, when people often have the heat in their homes turned on for extended periods. CO poisoning can present like other illnesses, such as the flu and COVID-19 Carbon Monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and deadly. A CO detector does not...
