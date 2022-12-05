ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

35 Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 That They'll Actually Like

Secret Santa is a beautiful Christmas tradition that has at heart the premise of random acts of kindness. Only if most of the presents weren't in a junk drawer, waiting to be recycled next year. If you care to make your coworkers smile or show them that you care, here's a list of gifts that will escape the destiny of the forsaken present.
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
CNN

45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.

