ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering and raping 23-year-old girlfriend granted parole with conditions

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Salty John
5d ago

Jesus, when will people wake up? Have Healy or Pocahontas take care of him drop him right off in Cambridge. No way should this predator be on the streets.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for dealing drugs to fellow firefighters

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts firefighter was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute controlled substances including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 43-year-old Joshua Eisnor, of North Reading, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ali and Yousef Jaafar found guilty for $21 million lottery fraud

A Watertown father and son were found guilty Friday for a multimillion dollar lottery fraud scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WATERTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WARREN, RI
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting

BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.   
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts seek to charge driver in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 13-year-old

Police in Massachusetts have announced that the driver of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that seriously injured a teenaged boy has been identified. Chief Richard Burrows reports that the Acton Police Department has submitted an application for a criminal complaint for the charges of leaving scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation in connection with in a hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile with serious injuries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy