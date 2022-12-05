CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld its conviction against 33-year-old James Vincent. Vincent, the former president of a local chapter of The Pagan Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to consecutive terms of life in prison for the murder of Luka Grabb. Grabb was killed in September 2018 after Vincent shot him four times and other men repeatedly kicked him before leaving him on the side of the road, where he bled to death.

1 DAY AGO