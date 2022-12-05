Read full article on original website
WDTV
Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases. That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools. While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition. As...
WDTV
Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”. Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after...
WDTV
Former W.Va. DHHR attorney blasts agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Mike Folio believes the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is broken, telling lawmakers the agency is wasting millions in taxpayer dollars and unnecessarily committing the disabled and elderly to psychiatric hospitals. “There is no plan, and that’s where we’re at,” Mike Folio told...
WDTV
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
WDTV
Cloudy, mild conditions for the end of the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a mild, cloudy afternoon for today, tomorrow will be similar, except with a few more showers in the area. As for what the weekend and next week are like, find out in the video above. A frontal boundary left behind cloudy skies yesterday, and a...
WDTV
State Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of James Vincent
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld its conviction against 33-year-old James Vincent. Vincent, the former president of a local chapter of The Pagan Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to consecutive terms of life in prison for the murder of Luka Grabb. Grabb was killed in September 2018 after Vincent shot him four times and other men repeatedly kicked him before leaving him on the side of the road, where he bled to death.
WDTV
U.S., State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff on Wednesday in support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The proclamation honors the 2,334 servicemen...
