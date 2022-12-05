Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Husker volleyball eliminated from NCAA tournament by Oregon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Previous coverage in video above: Nebraska volleyball previews match against Oregon. Nebraska volleyball was eliminated from the NCAA tournament Thursday. The No. 2 seed Huskers lost in five sets to No. 3 seed Oregon, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11. Lindsay Krause led Nebraska with 16 kills,...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Late Creighton professor being honored in Bluejays' Final Four matchup
CARY, N.C. — Creighton men's soccer is taking on third-ranked Syracuse in Friday's Final Four matchup, but players said this game is about more than soccer. When you listen to Creighton coaches and players speak, they always talk about the importance of their community's support. Recently, the Bluejays lost...
Creighton men's soccer falls to Syracuse in Final Four matchup
CARY, N.C. — Creighton men's soccer sees the end of their unexpected postseason run after falling to third-ranked Syracuse in the NCAA Men's College Cup. The Bluejays lost 3-2, concluding their nation-leading seven-match win streak — an overall season record of 13-5-6. Early in the second half, Junior...
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
Council Bluffs native, TCU's Max Duggan wins Davey O'Brien award
Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, a Council Bluffs native and Heisman Trophy finalist, has won the Davey O'Brien award. The award is given to the best quarterback in college football, and named after former TCU quarterback Davey O'Brien — Duggan is the first TCU player to win. Now...
Now Serving Omaha: Copal
From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
KETV’s Giving Wednesday supports Shine the Light on Hunger
OMAHA, Neb. — Food insecurity continues to grow in Nebraska and Iowa during the pandemic. Donate now using this link: Home - Food Bank for the Heartland (foodbankheartland.org) In 2018 the Food Bank for the Heartland served roughly 345,000 individuals. This fiscal year they are projecting nearly 1.8 million...
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
Henry Doorly Zoo staff member accidentally stung by freshwater stingray Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A Henry Doorly Zoo staff member was accidentally stung in the ankle by a freshwater stingray Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Omaha zoo. The staff member was working in the Lied Jungle and was servicing the habitat, according to the zoo. The zoo said...
Oil spill near Nebraska-Kansas border shuts down Keystone pipeline
STEELE CITY, Neb. — The Keystone pipeline system was shut down after a leak was found near the Nebraska-Kansas border. TC Energy confirmed a release of oil into a creek just south of Steele City, Nebraska. The company said alarms triggered and pressure dropped in the system Wednesday night.
'Willing to go out and push': 100 mile run pushes limits, raises funds for community
HONEY CREEK, Iowa — Using the sights and sounds of nature, one local organization has raised $80,000 for the community and they're doing it just by running. Through the foggy hills in Iowa is the racetrack for hundreds of runners. "You want to see if you can do it....
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced early Christmas arrivals Thursday on itsFacebook — the zoo's first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring. The zoo is one of two accredited institutions by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, behind the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, to breed the species.
Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in southwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
One person critically injured after crash Friday in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. near 10th and Pierce streets. One person was transported in critical condition to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, authorities said.
Shortage of antibiotics leading to host of problems for patients, pharmacies
OMAHA, Neb. — COVID-19, influenza and RSV are putting a strain on pharmacies and hospitals. The viruses have lead to a shortage of amoxicillin and oseltamivir — the drug used in Tamiflu to treat and prevent influenza. David Kohll with Kohll's Pharmacy explained to KETV that this year's...
United Way of the Midlands reports 15,000 people need help with utilities in the metro this year
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for help with your utilities, it's just three numbers away. Simply by calling 211 you'll get connected to The United Way of the Midlands. With more than 150 in the metro, they'll set you up with the right charity. The United Way of...
Recent increase in workplace fatalities raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. — Since November there have been at least four serious workplace incidents in the Omaha metro; three were fatalities. The latest happened Wednesday evening in Elkhorn. A 60-year-old man died after the bucket of the skid loader he was working under was accidentally lowered. "I think about...
Iowa authorities find no evidence to support claims of a serial killer after excavation
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — After excavating at a site for three days, Iowa authorities found no evidence to support claims that there was a serial killer in Fremont County. In October, a woman claimed that, as a child, her father forced her to help dispose of bodies on land he owned west of Tabor, Iowa.
