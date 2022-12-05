Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In West Springfield: Police
Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after he wrecked his car in an early-morning, single-vehicle wreck in West Springfield, authorities said. The man was driving west on Route 20 when his car crossed the center lane and went off the road near Fife Lane before smashing into a tree around 12…
Two dead in wrong-way crash on Route 20 in Charlton
CHARLTON - The driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling the wrong way on Route 20 Wednesday morning, leading to the three-vehicle crash that left two dead, according to state police. The east and west lanes of the highway are divided by concrete barriers. The Subaru driver, a New York resident, and the driver...
2 People Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 20 In Central Mass: Police
Two people have died following a wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on a major route in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road in Charlton on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, Massachusetts State…
I-84 east reopens following jack-knifed crash, fuel spill in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fuel spill closed down lanes on I-84 eastbound in Manchester Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 7:12 a.m., closing the three left lanes between Exits 62 and 63. All lanes have since reopened. No injuries were reported, and […]
NBC Connecticut
Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police
Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
Man Accused Of Intentionally Striking Fellow Worker With Vehicle In Middlefield
A Connecticut man who had resigned from his job allegedly hit a co-worker who was attempting to stop him from leaving with a company vehicle. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5 in Middlefield. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a disturbance...
Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A seven-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Potentially Fatal Crash Reported On Route 20 In Charlton (DEVELOPING)
Route 20 in Charlton was closed in both directions because of a crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT on Twitter. The multi-vehicle crash involving a boat trailer was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 according to another Tweet from MassDOT. While it was not officially stated, unconfirmed...
Crews help remove driver from vehicle after crash on I-391 in Chicopee
A lane on I-391 in Chicopee is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a rollover crash.
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven
State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week. Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say
A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
Update: Milford Woman Killed With Axe By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was allegedly killed by an ex-boyfriend she had an order of protection and restraining order against after being attacked with an axe. New Haven County resident Julie Minogue, age 40, of Milford, was found by police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 received a 911 call from her 17-year-old son.
Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir
A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pawling firefighters bring tow truck driver back to life
PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department, consisting of volunteer members, is being credited with bringing a man back to life during an incident Tuesday night. The volunteers, assisted by ambulance personnel, revived a tow truck operator who suffered a major cardiac event at the scene of an accident on Route 22 just before 7 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Middletown Crash Sunday Night
A Haddam woman was killed in a crash in Middletown Sunday night, according to police. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. for a crash between a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck. The driver of the Rogue, identified as 52-year-old Lori...
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
Suspect Nabbed After 'Targeted' Milford Attack Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say
Police in Connecticut have captured a man who allegedly killed a woman in a "targeted attack" who had an order of protection and a restraining order against him. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at a condo complex at 76 Salem Walk in Milford.
Comments / 2