West Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

I-84 east reopens following jack-knifed crash, fuel spill in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fuel spill closed down lanes on I-84 eastbound in Manchester Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 7:12 a.m., closing the three left lanes between Exits 62 and 63. All lanes have since reopened. No injuries were reported, and […]
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police

Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir

A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
VERNON, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling firefighters bring tow truck driver back to life

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department, consisting of volunteer members, is being credited with bringing a man back to life during an incident Tuesday night. The volunteers, assisted by ambulance personnel, revived a tow truck operator who suffered a major cardiac event at the scene of an accident on Route 22 just before 7 p.m.
PAWLING, NY
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Middletown Crash Sunday Night

A Haddam woman was killed in a crash in Middletown Sunday night, according to police. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. for a crash between a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck. The driver of the Rogue, identified as 52-year-old Lori...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

