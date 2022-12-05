The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.

