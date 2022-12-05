ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Local library responds to Ashcroft's new proposal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries. The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Kait 8

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Central, Savannah cheer teams heading to state competition this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In their final performance before state, the Central and Savannah cheerleading squads performed a showcase Tuesday night at Central High School. The squads will compete this weekend at state on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. "You can see them feel appreciated when they perform." Other...
SAVANNAH, MO
kansascitymag.com

A Day of the Dead-themed Mexican spot has opened in Lee’s Summit

Calaveras, a day-of-the-dead themed Mexican restaurant, is one of the new businesses contributing to the revitalization of downtown Lee’s Summit. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on November 9 but has been nearly three years in the making. Owners and restaurateurs Jeff, Josh, and Lanni Edwards had...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks

The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

