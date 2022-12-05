Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
kq2.com
Local library responds to Ashcroft's new proposal
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries. The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks anxiously waiting for 3rd round of pandemic school lunch money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some families across Missouri anxiously await a state check for pandemic EBT funds. It’s money from a COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this summer. That didn’t happen. The state says its original...
Kait 8
Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
kq2.com
Central, Savannah cheer teams heading to state competition this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In their final performance before state, the Central and Savannah cheerleading squads performed a showcase Tuesday night at Central High School. The squads will compete this weekend at state on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. "You can see them feel appreciated when they perform." Other...
kansascitymag.com
A Day of the Dead-themed Mexican spot has opened in Lee’s Summit
Calaveras, a day-of-the-dead themed Mexican restaurant, is one of the new businesses contributing to the revitalization of downtown Lee’s Summit. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on November 9 but has been nearly three years in the making. Owners and restaurateurs Jeff, Josh, and Lanni Edwards had...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
lakeexpo.com
To The Editor: A Tribal Casino Is A Bad Deal For Lake Of The Ozarks
The recent headline sounds benevolent, even charitable. “Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake of The Ozarks Community Organizations”. What the article does not tell you is that the Osage Nation is attempting to establish a tribal casino at the Lake that would be exempt from all state and local taxes and would not have to abide by any state or local laws. So what is the Osage Nation’s purpose in making these donations in an area where they currently have no business operations? To build local support for their proposed tribal casino of course. You see, despite some of their press releases, an Osage Nation Tribal Casino at the Lake is far from a done deal. And while it sounds good, $100,000 is a drop in the bucket from an entity, that if successful, would pay no other state or local taxes. That should make every taxpayer in the state cringe. That is the bad news. The good news is there is a much better alternative.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
