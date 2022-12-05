ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Creighton men's soccer falls to Syracuse in Final Four matchup

CARY, N.C. — Creighton men's soccer sees the end of their unexpected postseason run after falling to third-ranked Syracuse in the NCAA Men's College Cup. The Bluejays lost 3-2, concluding their nation-leading seven-match win streak — an overall season record of 13-5-6. Early in the second half, Junior...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Late Creighton professor being honored in Bluejays' Final Four matchup

CARY, N.C. — Creighton men's soccer is taking on third-ranked Syracuse in Friday's Final Four matchup, but players said this game is about more than soccer. When you listen to Creighton coaches and players speak, they always talk about the importance of their community's support. Recently, the Bluejays lost...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton soccer's Carolina natives return home for semifinal matchup

CARY, N.C. — Creighton is taking on Syracuse in a semifinal matchup on Friday, and this Bluejays roster is a diverse bunch. Players hail from 11 countries and nine states, but two lucky team members are taking on the Final Four fight in their own backyard. Creighton men's soccer...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Husker volleyball eliminated from NCAA tournament by Oregon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Previous coverage in video above: Nebraska volleyball previews match against Oregon. Nebraska volleyball was eliminated from the NCAA tournament Thursday. The No. 2 seed Huskers lost in five sets to No. 3 seed Oregon, 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11. Lindsay Krause led Nebraska with 16 kills,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Council Bluffs native, TCU's Max Duggan wins Davey O'Brien award

Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, a Council Bluffs native and Heisman Trophy finalist, has won the Davey O'Brien award. The award is given to the best quarterback in college football, and named after former TCU quarterback Davey O'Brien — Duggan is the first TCU player to win. Now...
FORT WORTH, TX
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Copal

From traditional Mexican food, to all kinds of unique dishes, be sure to head down to Copal. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan sat down with Copal to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha. For more restaurants featured by Visit Omaha, click...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

KETV’s Giving Wednesday supports Shine the Light on Hunger

OMAHA, Neb. — Food insecurity continues to grow in Nebraska and Iowa during the pandemic. Donate now using this link: Home - Food Bank for the Heartland (foodbankheartland.org) In 2018 the Food Bank for the Heartland served roughly 345,000 individuals. This fiscal year they are projecting nearly 1.8 million...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced early Christmas arrivals Thursday on itsFacebook — the zoo's first Mexican giant horned lizard offspring. The zoo is one of two accredited institutions by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, behind the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, to breed the species.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash Friday in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. near 10th and Pierce streets. One person was transported in critical condition to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, authorities said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two men sought for bank robbery Thursday in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men robbed a bank in southwest Omaha on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement. Omaha police said two Black men entered the Bank of the West, located near 168th and Harrison streets, around 9:11 a.m. Employees told officers that the men entered the bank with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE

