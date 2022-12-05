ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvYxQ_0jYFFZ8f00

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress.

For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang . The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust.

More from WWD

Harris accessorized the look with a pair of black opera gloves and statement earrings.

The vice president was accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, who wore a classic black suit, with a white shirt, black tie and black shoes.

Harris isn’t the only public figure to don an all-black Vera Wang ensemble this year. In November at the CFDA Fashion Awards, actress Vanessa Hudgens wore a bra top and sheer coat by the designer as she posed for the red carpet.

Harris is a known supporter of many American fashion designers, and has also worn designs from Prabal Gurung , Sergio Hudson and Pyer Moss.

In the past, Vera Wang has shown support of America’s military personnel by surprising military brides with custom dresses for their wedding day. Wang has worked with brides in honor of Military Family Appreciation Month.

Wang’s bridal gowns are still going strong after several decades. In April 2021, the designer signed a 10-year deal with Pronovias for Vera Wang Bride.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrate creatives who have made an impact on the American cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Tania León, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight. This year marks the 45th annual event, with CBS broadcasting the ceremony on Dec. 28.

Best of WWD

Comments / 161

Carol Torres
2d ago

They can dress her in the most expensive attire,it does nothing to improve her image. She has presented herself as a do-nothing cackler. Worst VP in history!!!

Reply(6)
112
Mary Ackley
2d ago

She Demolished that Outfit!! It's no wonder that her and Jill get along. Because neither of them have any sense of Style or Class!! Unless of course that they are auditioning for the latest Horror Film.

Reply(25)
58
Jimmyjoejakejohnson
2d ago

What is the vice president's job? So far she only shows up in memes. Good thing she's 2nd in command. Giggle, giggle, smile and wave.

Reply(1)
46
Related
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
Us Weekly

Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden

Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama

Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled. “I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.“As they moseyed...
MIAMI, FL
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
People

George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet

George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Meghan Markle Goes Green in Giorgio Armani Keyhole Dress at Indiana Women’s Empowerment Event

Meghan Markle graced a women’s empowerment event in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday in a green look. For the event, titled, “The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” she wore a Giorgio Armani dress. The brand’s jersey midi dress featured a twisted keyhole design on the front and a mock neckline. To tie together her outfit, Markle wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in a violet color. More from WWDGiorgio Armani Love Party at Art BaselGiorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere For accessories, the duchess went with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WWD

Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown. Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow.  The...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White’s Edgy Wedding-inspired Balaclava Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

Lori Harvey arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, wearing a white dress that was equal parts sporty and evening wear. In honor of the occasion, Harvey donned a white long-sleeve balaclava dress with cutouts under the arms by Off-White. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The late Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s founder and creative director who died in 2021, initially designed Harvey’s dress, but his successor Ib Kamara completed the final version. The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy