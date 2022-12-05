Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans. A nutritional neuroscientist offers tips on how to avoid the winter blues

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The benefits of radiotherapy following breast-conserving surgery and systemic therapy for breast cancer in terms of fewer local recurrences are only seen during the first 10 years, with 30-year local recurrence and overall survival similar with or without radiotherapy, according to a study presented at the annual European Breast Cancer Conference, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Barcelona, Spain.

