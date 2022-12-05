Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans. A nutritional neuroscientist offers tips on how to avoid the winter blues

Read full article on original website
Related
'Pay attention to what we feel:' Therapist offers tips to manage holiday stress
Remember to be present with your feelings, and not just the presents being given and received this holiday season.
Channel 3000
How to deal with holiday stress, Danish-style
The holidays often involve jubilant gift exchanges, renewed connections with family and friends, and treasured traditions. But the love and cheer can also be accompanied by a host of stressors – chaotic travel, conflicts over COVID-19 preventive measures, difficult dinner conversations with relatives, and worries about affording and finding holiday gifts.
Channel 3000
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment. Singer Celine Dion announced in an Instagram video Thursday that she is canceling some performances because she has been diagnosed with the condition. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now...
Channel 3000
Perianal Disease, Stricturing or Penetrating Behavior Tied to Crohn Disease Outcomes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Perianal disease and stricturing or penetrating behavior are associated with more than one significant outcome with Crohn disease, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in BMJ Open Gastroenterology. Carolina da Silva Beda Sacramento, from the Hospital Universitário Professor Edgard Santos...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions
Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Benefits of RT After Breast-Conserving Surgery Only Seen Within 10 Years
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The benefits of radiotherapy following breast-conserving surgery and systemic therapy for breast cancer in terms of fewer local recurrences are only seen during the first 10 years, with 30-year local recurrence and overall survival similar with or without radiotherapy, according to a study presented at the annual European Breast Cancer Conference, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Barcelona, Spain.
Channel 3000
RSNA: Overweight Tied to Worse Brain Health in Preteens
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Higher weight in childhood is associated with worse neurodevelopmental outcomes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago. Simone Kaltenhauser, Ph.D., from Yale School of...
Comments / 0