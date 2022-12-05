Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WilmingtonBiz
Wilmington Named As A Top City For Remote Workers In Nationwide Study
RentCafe performed a nationwide study of the best cities across the U.S. for remote work and Wilmington landed 30th on the list. Released Nov. 22, the study weighed 19 attributes for 150 cities. The analysis found the most desirable cities for remote workers looking to relocate in the Southeast due to its mix of offerings, including affordability and "remote work readiness."
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
luminanews.com
Center Point Leasing Responsibilities Announced
Raleigh, NC – CBRE|Raleigh is pleased to announce retail leasing responsibilities for the newest high-profile mixed-use community in Wilmington, NC, Center Point, on behalf of a joint venture partnership between an affiliate of The Beach Company and Swain & Associates. Adjacent to Mayfaire Town Center and directly across from...
WITN
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Institute for Justice says it has worked with a group of small business owners to sue the City of Jacksonville over its “anti-competitive regulations of food trucks on private property.”. The Institute for Justice says the city’s restrictions effectively ban food trucks from operating...
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
WilmingtonBiz
At Chamber’s Economic Summit, Experts Talk Talent And Site Selection
The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Summit featured expert economic speakers who largely focused on the timely topics of attracting a talented workforce and the inner workings of site selection. The Tuesday morning event, held at the University of North Carolina Wilmington Burney Center, included a presentation by...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
Local small business and food trucks file lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is an uproar in Jacksonville as several local food truck vendors are filing a lawsuit against the city over rules and regulations. On Wednesday, the Institute for Justice held a press conference with these small business owners about their complaints. Local business owners like Northwoods Urban Farm want to support […]
WilmingtonBiz
Why UWCFA - Connecting to the Community
This article is contributed by Ruth Ravitz-Smith, local nonprofit founder, leader and public affairs consultant. Perhaps you relocated to the Cape Fear region over the past couple of years since you can now work from anywhere. Or you retired here from a major metropolitan area. Or maybe you have just throttled back from your 40+ hour a week job.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WilmingtonBiz
Magne Announces Role With Data Startup
Wilmington resident Matthew Magne left SAS and began a new role earlier this year as technical sales enablement manager at Alation. Alation, a Silicon Valley Series E data catalog and data governance startup, provides Google-like search and Amazon-like reviews to help people find, trust and understand data, according to a news release.
The State Port Pilot
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
Ag spill makes another mess in Clinton
An agriculture spill left another mess in Clinton as the issue again reared its ugly and smelly head on Tuesday night — this time on N.C
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
