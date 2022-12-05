ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington Named As A Top City For Remote Workers In Nationwide Study

RentCafe performed a nationwide study of the best cities across the U.S. for remote work and Wilmington landed 30th on the list. Released Nov. 22, the study weighed 19 attributes for 150 cities. The analysis found the most desirable cities for remote workers looking to relocate in the Southeast due to its mix of offerings, including affordability and "remote work readiness."
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
ROCKY POINT, NC
luminanews.com

Center Point Leasing Responsibilities Announced

Raleigh, NC – CBRE|Raleigh is pleased to announce retail leasing responsibilities for the newest high-profile mixed-use community in Wilmington, NC, Center Point, on behalf of a joint venture partnership between an affiliate of The Beach Company and Swain & Associates. Adjacent to Mayfaire Town Center and directly across from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

At Chamber’s Economic Summit, Experts Talk Talent And Site Selection

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Summit featured expert economic speakers who largely focused on the timely topics of attracting a talented workforce and the inner workings of site selection. The Tuesday morning event, held at the University of North Carolina Wilmington Burney Center, included a presentation by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Why UWCFA - Connecting to the Community

This article is contributed by Ruth Ravitz-Smith, local nonprofit founder, leader and public affairs consultant. Perhaps you relocated to the Cape Fear region over the past couple of years since you can now work from anywhere. Or you retired here from a major metropolitan area. Or maybe you have just throttled back from your 40+ hour a week job.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Magne Announces Role With Data Startup

Wilmington resident Matthew Magne left SAS and began a new role earlier this year as technical sales enablement manager at Alation. Alation, a Silicon Valley Series E data catalog and data governance startup, provides Google-like search and Amazon-like reviews to help people find, trust and understand data, according to a news release.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two significant dredging operations are under way

Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy