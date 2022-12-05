Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Region announces 7 new development projects
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The goal of the 7 projects announced Wednesday is to improve quality of life and stimulate economic development in the region. Members of Greater Lafayette Commerce, local elected officials and leaders from Purdue University and Ivy Tech gathered to announce and celebrate the new projects which include the following:
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
Boone County breaks ground on Justice Center expansion
LEBANON, Ind. — The last time Boone County built a new jail, it was 1992 and there were about 35,000 residents who lived there. In 30 years, the county’s population has doubled. However, the size of its jail has not, even though more people mean more crime and the pressure on the criminal justice system […]
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
WLFI.com
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
Last Updated on December 6, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. The Cass County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that Luna Tafolla, a senior at Logansport High School as their 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
abc57.com
Peru K9 Mack receives body armor donation
PERU, Ind. --K9 Mack of Indiana State Police received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vest Interest in K9s, Inc. Mack's vest was embroidered with the sentiment "Born to Love-Trained to Serve=Loyal Always". Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009,...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County health officials monitor 'triple-demic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette emergency rooms are monitoring a nationwide flu and RSV outbreak. Experts are calling this surge a "tri-demic" or "triple-demic": a never-seen-before collision of the flu, RSV and COVID-19. These influenza-like illnesses are at high levels in Indiana and across the U.S, pushing many...
korncountry.com
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
WLFI.com
Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home. Harrison High School freshman Brayton O'Connor frequents the...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
Bane-Welker donates towards agricultural technicians
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The demand for precision agricultural technicians is on the rise, and Ivy Tech with the help of Bane-Welker is working to fill those positions. The new Bane-Welker Precision Agriculture Lab is giving ag students at Ivy Tech a new path to become one of...
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the…
WLFI.com
Mobile Food Pantry sees high turnout
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted another successful and busy mobile food pantry on Tuesday. Once a month, Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech's Ivy Cares organization to provide a mobile food pantry for any in need. Hundreds of cars lined the streets of Ivy Tech's campus to get roughly a weeks amount of food.
WLFI.com
Rohrman Subaru Partnering with Meals on Wheels
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Subaru of Lafayette is partnering with Meals on Wheels Greater Lafayette for the eleventh consecutive year. The Our Share the Love event happened Wednesday morning as Subaru staff arrived in new vehicles to assist meal deliveries. This event is meant to raise...
WLFI.com
Car dealership collecting toys to support foster care
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Hyundai of Lafayette is collecting toys all month for children awaiting foster care placement. Hyundai of Lafayette is asking for donations of all kinds of toys for any age new or unopened. They're partnering with the Isaiah 117 House which is a national charity that is new to Lafayette.
