Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring. Long was sidelined by the injury last week. Tennessee...
Post Register
Ravens activate Dobbins, Williams before Pittsburgh game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Marcus Williams on Saturday. Dobbins had been on injured reserve because of lingering knee issues, and Williams had a wrist injury. Williams has missed the past seven games and Dobbins missed the past six.
Post Register
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos odds, picks and predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) will take on the Denver Broncos (3-9) Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. This Week 14 matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Post Register
Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18...
Post Register
Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night....
Post Register
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Post Register
Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
