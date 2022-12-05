Uncle Nearest Whiskey has made history, becoming the most successful Black-owned distillery in the world with $100 million in sales. On Tuesday (Dec. 5), the brand announced that it had officially crossed the $100 million mark through Oct. 2022. Furthermore, Uncle Nearest estimated that the sales wouldn’t slow in 2023, with the premium spirits brand expected to double its historic achievement by the end of the new year. CEO Fawn Weaver spoke about the accomplishment in an official press release, pledging to use some of the proceeds to put Nearest Green’s “college-age descendants through college.”More from VIBE.comSundance 2023 Will Include...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO