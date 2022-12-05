Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Bumpy Johnson Battles New Foes In The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season Three Trailer
All roads lead to an epic war in the first trailer for the third season of MGM+’s Godfather of Harlem. Following a head-turning end to season three, Bumpy Johnson, played by Forest Whitaker, finds himself looking to maintain control of Harlem as he deals with new enemies. “Season Three...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
UTA Signs ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Star Lisette Olivera
EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress Lisette Olivera (National Treasure: Edge of History) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Olivera will next be seen starring in the Disney Branded Television series National Treasure: Edge of History, an expansion of the popular National Treasure film franchise, told from the point of view of her character, Jess. The action-adventure show’s young heroine is a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ on December 14. Olivera is...
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)
Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into Hedi Slimane's "Age of Indieness" show Thursday night
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Black-Owned Uncle Nearest Whiskey Crosses $100M Sales Milestone
Uncle Nearest Whiskey has made history, becoming the most successful Black-owned distillery in the world with $100 million in sales. On Tuesday (Dec. 5), the brand announced that it had officially crossed the $100 million mark through Oct. 2022. Furthermore, Uncle Nearest estimated that the sales wouldn’t slow in 2023, with the premium spirits brand expected to double its historic achievement by the end of the new year. CEO Fawn Weaver spoke about the accomplishment in an official press release, pledging to use some of the proceeds to put Nearest Green’s “college-age descendants through college.”More from VIBE.comSundance 2023 Will Include...
Comments / 0