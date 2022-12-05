ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Here are Glendale services to be impacted by holiday hours

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRdq1_0jYFEExH00

The city of Glendale offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

All regularly scheduled Monday trash pickups will still occur. The Glendale Municipal Landfill will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Visit glendaleaz.com/trash_recycling or call 623-930-2660.

The Glendale Adult Center and the Glendale Community Center will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. The Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26. Visit glendaleaz.com/parksandrec .

Valley Metro buses, light rail and GUS 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Dec. 26. All services will operate on a normal Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. GUS 2 and 3 will not operate on Monday, Dec. 26. Reservations for Dial-a-Ride service for Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 must be made by noon Friday, Dec. 23 by calling the Dispatch Call Center.

There will be no Dial-A-Ride or On-Demand same-day service Monday, Dec. 26, as the On-Demand app will not be available on that day. Reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit Services at 623-930-3500. ADA service will be available Dec. 26, based on a holiday/Sunday fixed-route schedule.

The Glendale Municipal Airport will remain open during the Christmas holiday, but the airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

All Glendale libraries will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. Visit Glendale offices and the Visitor Center will also be closed on Dec. 26. Check out VisitGlendale.com .

All regularly scheduled Monday trash pickups will still occur on Monday, Jan. 2. The Glendale Municipal Landfill will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Valley Metro buses, light rail and GUS 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2. All services will operate on a normal Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. GUS 2 and 3 will not operate on Monday, Jan. 2. Reservations for Dial-a-Ride service for Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 must be made by noon Friday, Dec. 30 by calling the Dispatch Call Center.

There will be no Dial-A-Ride or On-Demand same-day service on Monday, Jan. 2, as the On-Demand app will not be available on that day. Reservations can be made by calling Glendale’s Transit Services at 623-930-3500. ADA service will be available on Jan. 2, based on a holiday/Sunday fixed-route schedule.

The Glendale Municipal Airport will remain open during the New Year’s holiday, but the airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. The airport terminal will be open during normal business hours. The private terminal businesses will be closed during the holiday weekend. Both the lobby and restrooms will be available as a convenience to customers and visitors.

Visit Glendale administrative offices and Visitor Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Business hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Glendale Adult Center and the Glendale Community Center will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2.

Additionally, all of Glendale’s public libraries will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2 and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

22 students treated after getting sick during field trip in Peoria; one hospitalized

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews were at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria on Thursday afternoon when over a dozen sixth-grade students reported feeling sick and throwing up after eating lunch off campus during a field trip. Peoria Fire Captain David Arreguin says 96 students went on the field trip, but staff began calling 911 as some started getting sick. Dozens of firefighters arrived and checked out 22 students. One student was taken to the hospital.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police clarify what set off lockdowns at 2 north Scottsdale schools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed what led to lockdowns at two north Scottsdale schools after reports of an armed person last week. Police say a student was instead carrying computer equipment, not a gun. Investigators say a Cactus Shadows High School student thought another student had a gun...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How Prop 400 extension could improve traffic, air quality

Arizona Forward collaborated with the Maricopa Association of Governments to educate the public about the how the veto of Proposition 400 is risking air quality, officials said. The goal of extendingProp 400 is to give funding for projects like extending the freeways or expanding the bus transit routes. However, on...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy