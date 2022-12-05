Read full article on original website
3 indicted for deadly Props Ale House shooting: State Attorney’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men will face criminal trials for a deadly shooting at Prop’s Ale House in Niceville, Fla. on Feb. 11, 2022. A Grand Jury issued Indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna, charging all three men with First Degree Felony Murder, Second Degree Felony Murder […]
Santa Rosa County sheriff responds to fourth employee arrest this year
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New details were released Thursday on the arrest of a now former Santa Rosa County deputy. Corey Jones was arrested Tuesday for insurance fraud stemming from a car accident in September. Sheriff Bob Johnson tells WEAR News Jones worked for the sheriff's office for about...
More complaints filed against charged Pensacola contractors Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints were filed to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday involving two Pensacola contractors. Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have both been charged for accepting payment for jobs they never started or completed. 13 cases were heard against Banks Wednesday, and seven...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for now-former Santa Rosa County Deputy Corey Jones states his charges stem from a false insurance claim he made regarding a crash he was involved in. Jones, 36, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of insurance...
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
Pensacola mayor proposes recognition of Juneteenth as holiday for city employees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees. President Joe Biden signed off on The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act back in June of last year. Since then, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. This year, Escambia...
Convicted felon arrested in Santa Rosa County on illegal hunting charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County on an illegal hunting charge. Michael Lovins, 33, of Milton, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail last Friday on these charges:. conservation animals - take deer or turkey with gun and light. possession of weapon...
Escambia County Schools teacher pay remains lowest among Northwest Florida counties
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher pay raise is on the horizon for Escambia County schools. But at least one teacher's patience is growing thin. This comes after Santa Rosa County Schools recently raised their teacher salary significantly higher than Escambia's. 20 years ago, starting pay in Escambia County was...
UPDATE: Man arrested after chase, crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola man is in custody after a chase and crash in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Arkeen Cox was booked into Escambia County Jail just after 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office is charging him with fleeing and eluding. Cox...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested and fired following an insurance fraud investigation, according to a release from SRCSO. Corey Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the SRCSO. His charges are not available at this time and it is unclear which agency arrested Jones. “The […]
Old Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign removed as replacement project begins
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews have began replacing the Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign, which sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Escambia County says work began Tuesday with the removal of the old sign components. WEAR News reported in July that the sign would be replaced. D&R Painting Inc....
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement
Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
'Ball is in their court:' Escambia teachers' union hopes district can finalize pay raise
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following WEAR's story Tuesday night on teacher pay in Escambia County, the school district met with the teachers' union Wednesday to work on finalizing a new contract. WEAR asked the superintendent and other officials with the district Wednesday to help outline the process of raising teacher...
Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
