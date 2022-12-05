ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Man arrested after chase, crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola man is in custody after a chase and crash in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Arkeen Cox was booked into Escambia County Jail just after 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office is charging him with fleeing and eluding. Cox...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
wuwf.org

A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement

Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.

