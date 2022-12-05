ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wE43_0jYFDefq00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said.

If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

