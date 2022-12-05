27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said.

If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

