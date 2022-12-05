ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
92.9 The Bull

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Local Snowpack Off To Strong Start

BEND, OR -- Central Oregon’s snowpack is off to a strong start, thanks to early season snowstorms. Snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin are 144% of normal for this time of year, as of Thursday. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says an early November storm was followed...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Next City

An Indigenous-Led Fire Resiliency Project Could Cut Severe Wildfire Risks In Half

A Lomakatsi ecological forestry crew in the West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project. (Photo courtesy Lomakatsi Restoration Project) A forest management and restoration project in wildfire-prone southern Oregon has won national support for its collaborative approach, its “eco-cultural” methods based on Indigenous practices and its significant promise: The West Bear All Lands Forest Restoration Project, or “West Bear” for short, is anticipated to reduce the risk of severe wildfire for communities in the area by up to 50%.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon

Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Survey shows unprecedented fir tree die-off in the Pacific Northwest

Fir trees were found to be dying off in unprecedented numbers in the Pacific Northwest after the U.S. Forest Service led a survey over 1,900 square miles. Oregon’s forests have been the most severely affected, with dead fir trees appearing on more than 1.1 million acres in the state. That’s nearly twice the numbers recorded during previous die-offs.
OREGON STATE
