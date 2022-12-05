Read full article on original website
Here's what ODOT has in mind for low-income commuters once tolling starts
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past several weeks, we've done some reporting on the Oregon Department of Transportation's plan to introduce tolling on I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area. As a result, we've gotten repeated questions about how low-income commuters are supposed to be able to afford the extra financial hit.
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
opb.org
Slow down, people! Surge in traffic deaths continues in Pacific Northwest
While many of the disruptions of the pandemic have eased this year, the surge in traffic fatalities is showing few signs of abating. Policymakers are trying a number of tactics to respond. The death toll on the roads reached a 20-year high last year across Oregon and Washington. Through November...
Thundersnow reported as heavy snow piles up in Upper Midwest
A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through the central Plains and Upper Midwest, where a narrow band of heavy snow has piled up at the rate of 3 inches per hour and produced thunder and lightning.
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
kbnd.com
Local Snowpack Off To Strong Start
BEND, OR -- Central Oregon’s snowpack is off to a strong start, thanks to early season snowstorms. Snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin are 144% of normal for this time of year, as of Thursday. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says an early November storm was followed...
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
Incoming: Valley rain and mountain snow headed for the PNW
Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.
Oregon FAIR Plan serves as a last resort for people who can’t get home insurance
As the threat of wildfires has increased in recent years, insurance companies throughout Oregon and the Western United States have been adjusting their underwriting and informing more and more customers that they will not be renewing their home policy due to the risk.
An Indigenous-Led Fire Resiliency Project Could Cut Severe Wildfire Risks In Half
A Lomakatsi ecological forestry crew in the West Bear All-Lands Restoration Project. (Photo courtesy Lomakatsi Restoration Project) A forest management and restoration project in wildfire-prone southern Oregon has won national support for its collaborative approach, its “eco-cultural” methods based on Indigenous practices and its significant promise: The West Bear All Lands Forest Restoration Project, or “West Bear” for short, is anticipated to reduce the risk of severe wildfire for communities in the area by up to 50%.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
‘Too much up in the air’ about Measure 114, gun store owner says
“The people who wrote it weren't prepared to implement it,” said Baumann. “The people who allowed them to put it on the ballot weren't prepared for them to implement it and there's just too much up in the air about what will happen and when it will happen.”
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon
Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
klcc.org
Survey shows unprecedented fir tree die-off in the Pacific Northwest
Fir trees were found to be dying off in unprecedented numbers in the Pacific Northwest after the U.S. Forest Service led a survey over 1,900 square miles. Oregon’s forests have been the most severely affected, with dead fir trees appearing on more than 1.1 million acres in the state. That’s nearly twice the numbers recorded during previous die-offs.
Overwhelmed with illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
