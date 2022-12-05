Read full article on original website
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Possible Fire Department Merger to be Discussed
ELIMRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A possible merger of fire department of the Village and Town of Horseheads, along with Elmira Heights will be the topic of discussion tonight at the 360Aurora. The Horseheads Town Council will meet with the Horseheads and Elmira Heights Boards of Trustees about the possibility of having a Joint Fire District.
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report Arrests 11-29-22 through 12-5-22
VTL05 l1.01A UM3 (6858) VTLllll.D1 IO (6379) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD TRAFFIC DEVICE VIOL:RED. FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES. Address: 519 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 03/23/94. Arrest Number: 9377. Time/Date:...
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
VA clinic moves from Bainbridge to Oneonta
The VA has moved its outpatient clinic in Bainbridge to Oneonta in an effort to reach more veterans.
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
Power Sports of Utica acquires DDS Motor Sports
DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners. DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in every class
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
McGraw boys basketball team improves to 2-0 with a road win over Otselic Valley
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The McGraw Eagles defeated Otselic Valley with a score of 74-63 on the road Monday night. With this result, McGraw has started their regular season...
Cortland Common Council Agenda: December 6th, 2022
Here is the agenda for Tuesday’s (December 6th, 2022) Cortland Common Council meeting. The meeting will take place at City Hall (25 Cortland Street, Cortland NY 13045) at 6pm. According to the City of Cortland website, the meeting will also be live streamed Via Zoom video. Here is the...
Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new microcredential in semiconductor field coming soon
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College is developing a new microcredential program that will prepare people for employment in the semiconductor field. The 10-credit credential will provide students with the fundamental knowledge required to work safely and effectively in the semiconductor cleanroom environment as well as other high tech scientific facilities.
Doing it all to help others
Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
