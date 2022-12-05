Read full article on original website
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
torquenews.com
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
torquenews.com
Lube Service Leaves Customers Stranded on the Road Warning
Need another reason why it is a gamble to take your vehicle to a commercial quickie style lube service for a simple oil and/or other fluid change? Here’s a recent warning from one mechanic who discusses the problem of customers winding up stranded on the road shortly after servicing. Plus, a simple check you can do if your car stalls after having it serviced at a lube center.
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
CNET
Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that […]
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation
Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
Which is Cheaper: Wood Burning Stove or Central Heating?
Even if you have central heating, consider the merits of wood burning stoves as energy costs rise.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
