Fox5 KVVU
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity. According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas, Have Breakfast With Santa This Weekend
How fun is this? It seems everyone around Christmas offers Santa visits. We can see him at the mall, he’s hanging around Wal-Mart sometimes. But how many places let you sit down and have breakfast with that jolly old fellow? Breakfast with Santa is sure to be a hit with kids of all ages.
963kklz.com
Free Cat Adoptions Just In Time For Christmas
Best Friends National Adoption Weekend is coming up and a local animal rescue is participating with free cat adoptions. The event brings animal welfare organizations from around the country together to find forever homes for thousands of adoptable cats. For the event, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions (Homeward Bound) and Best...
Boaters express concern with Lake Mead’s boating future
The future of Lake Mead's boat ramps is questionable as water levels continue to fall. The National Park Service is now investigating the lake's future leisure opportunities.
Northwest neighborhood warns of potential cat napper
Several people living in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood in Northwest Las Vegas have sounded the alarm that an alarming number of pet cats have disappeared in recent months.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
Clark County commissioners pass ordinance banning sale of puppies at pet stores
The Clark County Commission unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, or potbellied pigs at retail pet stores.
963kklz.com
We May See More Movies Filmed In Las Vegas
Many film industry experts are predicting that we may see more movies filmed here in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada in the very near future, and that bodes well for our local economy. According to an article written by Sasah Loftis on 8NewsNow.com, there are many film projects and film...
Fox5 KVVU
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a mountain lion was captured in the northwest valley. According to police, at approximately 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street. Police said the mountain...
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
bouldercityreview.com
City may be ready to boost water recycling
Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert. But that could change as Boulder City’s new...
WATCH: George Strait Gifts a House To U.S. Army Purple Heart Recipient During Concert
During a recent concert in Las Vegas, George Strait and his wife Norma presented former U.S. Army Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient Mike Hulsey with a mortgage-free home. Gifting the house was helped made possible by the Military Warriors Support Foundation. Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco, the founder, and CEO of the Foundation helped present the new home.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
963kklz.com
Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022; See Which Vegas Restaurant Ranks 99
Whether you call yourself a “foodie” or a person who just likes to eat… This is going to be of interest to you. We have waited with anticipation for the return of Yelp‘s 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants 2022 article. People from across the U.S. rated...
From Summerlin to Henderson, businesses are taking water conserving action
Water conservation efforts continue in the valley, and many businesses have already removed thousands of square feet of grass from Summerlin to Henderson.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows
Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
First Lake Mead public meeting gets mixed reactions
An estimated 100 people showed up Tuesday night at the Meadview Civic Association Building in Arizona to discuss 'concepts' for the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead with the National Park Service (NPS).
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
jammin1057.com
First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada
If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
Las Vegas crossing guard, parents accuse drivers of putting students in danger with illegal U-turns
Though the morning and evening commutes may be hectic, one Las Vegas elementary school crossing guard and parents told 8 News Now drivers have been overlooking the safety of children and breaking Nevada state law during drop-off and pick-up.
