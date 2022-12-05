ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Free candy cane-themed walk-through event opens at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity. According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas, Have Breakfast With Santa This Weekend

How fun is this? It seems everyone around Christmas offers Santa visits. We can see him at the mall, he’s hanging around Wal-Mart sometimes. But how many places let you sit down and have breakfast with that jolly old fellow? Breakfast with Santa is sure to be a hit with kids of all ages.
963kklz.com

Free Cat Adoptions Just In Time For Christmas

Best Friends National Adoption Weekend is coming up and a local animal rescue is participating with free cat adoptions. The event brings animal welfare organizations from around the country together to find forever homes for thousands of adoptable cats. For the event, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions (Homeward Bound) and Best...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
963kklz.com

We May See More Movies Filmed In Las Vegas

Many film industry experts are predicting that we may see more movies filmed here in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada in the very near future, and that bodes well for our local economy. According to an article written by Sasah Loftis on 8NewsNow.com, there are many film projects and film...
bouldercityreview.com

City may be ready to boost water recycling

Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert. But that could change as Boulder City’s new...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
jammin1057.com

First Multi-roaster Evergreen Coffeehouse Opens In Henderson, Nevada

If you need a sign to try a new coffeehouse, here it is! Evergreen Coffeehouse opened in Henderson, Nevada, located at 40 N Valle Verde Dr. Unit 100. One can find them tucked in between Bodyheat Tanning and Ready Set Gig! Music Education Amplified. They are welcoming new customers with happy vibes and open arms.
