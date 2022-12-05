ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road

By Vincent Saglimbeni
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane.

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car.

When deputies got to the scene, they saw a black Acura MDX around 15 feet off the east side of the road. the SUV had severe damage from hitting the tree, and firefighters had to cup open the car to remove the woman inside. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Unit Investigators were called to the crash. They said the Acura was traveling south on North Wood Road where 15 MPH cautionary corners were marked. SCSO says initial information indicates the car was driving too fast for the road conditions, and the driver lost control of the car as it entered the right-hand curve. SCSO says the car crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a tree.

SCSO says the driver was wearing a seatbelt and speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. They do not know whether impairment played a factor or not.

SCSO says the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the person who was killed at a later time, along with the cause and manner of death.

