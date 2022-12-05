Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload
College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters
College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly
The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Controversial Head Coaching Hire
Auburn's decision to hire Hugh Freeze was met with criticism from a number of college football media members. Not ESPN's Paul Finebaum though. Finebaum is not worried about Freeze's checkered past, saying during College GameDay last week that he thinks the Tigers made a quality hire from a football perspective.
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig
Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Week 14 TNF Postgame Reactions: Baker Mayfield Leads Rams To Victory On Last-Minute TD Drive
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down the Rams incredible last-second victory over the Rams on TNF in Week 14.
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Football World Praying For Longtime Head Coach On Tuesday
A former college football head coach needs your prayers right now. Mark Richt, who coached Georgia for 15 years before coaching Miami for three seasons, is set to take a drug that will help with Parkinson's Disease for the first time. "I am asking for your prayers this morning. I...
Look: Joel Klatt Is 'Shocked' By Heisman Trophy Finalists Snubs
The list of Heisman finalists were released Monday. This led to banter and debate surrounding which players should have been in contention, and whether certain finalists should have been omitted from the list. One oft-mentioned snub from the list was Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. Valued voices ...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
