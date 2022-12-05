ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Football World Is Furious With The Heisman Trophy Voters

College football fans are coming for the Heisman Trophy voters following the reveal of the four finalists on Monday. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggar and C.J. Stroud are in line to receive the sport's most prestigious honor, but some are growing more and more frustrated with the process.
If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Controversial Head Coaching Hire

Auburn's decision to hire Hugh Freeze was met with criticism from a number of college football media members. Not ESPN's Paul Finebaum though. Finebaum is not worried about Freeze's checkered past, saying during College GameDay last week that he thinks the Tigers made a quality hire from a football perspective.
Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
