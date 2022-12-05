Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Getting Better Photos When Walking With Your Camera: Part Two
Do you take your camera for a walk? In this second article on that topic, we will be considering why it is good for you and your photography in ways you might not think, why you could leave the telephoto lens behind, and how to improve at photographing animate subjects even with a shorter lens.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm GFX 100S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's GFX line of medium format mirrorless cameras revolutionized the industry by including an array of modern features traditionally reserved for smaller-sensor bodies and putting them all together at extremely competitive prices. Perhaps the most intriguing option of the line is the GFX 100S, which brings the company's best sensor in a body that competes on price with top-level full frame options. This great video review takes a look at the image quality and performance you can expect from the camera.
Fstoppers
Underwater Photography at Home
We have had this whale for about 30 years and I see it almost every day when I walk into my (our) office. Hum. I wonder if I can mimic an underwater photo. Okay, pretend it's from an old 35mm Minolta DSLR....definitely falls under experimental!. Lighting: Godox LED wand. Filter:...
Fstoppers
Kitchen Abstract
As I haven't had much chance lately to shoot for myself, I have been going through some of my older photos lately and giving them a new life. This is an ICM abstract that I took in the summer of 2021. My goal with this piece was to explore the way that the various shapes and shadows played with one another.
Fstoppers
DxO Offers More Than 1,700 New Optics Modules and FOV Enhancements for PhotoLab 6.1
DxO is well known to our readers. They've been leaders in camera and lens optical testing, and they've offered software like the DxO PureRAW pre-processing software and PhotoLab 6, which is a full-featured raw editor. Now, DxO is announcing the immediate availability of 1,700 new DxO Optics Modules, consisting of...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Impressively Affordable Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II
Samyang has long had a reputation for producing manual focus lenses that are sharp and very affordable, and recently, they have started to add autofocus options, making them viable for many more photographers and situations. One such option is the AF 85mm f/1.4 FE II, which offers photographers the popular combination of a portrait focal length and very wide maximum aperture, all at a price significantly lower than many other options. Can it compete with those more expensive options? This excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect.
Fstoppers
How One Photographer Used Continuous Lighting to Photograph Actress Vivica A. Fox
There are several timeless photography debates that are fun to engage in but will probably never be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. There’s film versus digital, zoom lenses versus primes, small compact minimalistic camera versus fully featured monster-sized pro camera, and of course, continuous lighting versus strobe lighting. This article will not seek to determine whether strobes or constant lights are better for portraiture, but we will take a deep dive into how one photographer used continuous lighting on a recent celebrity shoot.
Fstoppers
What Surveillance Photography Alone Cannot Show Us
As a medium, photography is all about sight. If you can’t see it, you can’t really take a photograph of it. The alternative is, of course, things like art, music, or prose where you don’t need to see something to make something about it. In addition to...
Fstoppers
Helpful Landscape Photography Advice and Tips
Landscape photography can be tricky, complex, and frustrating, but it can also be tremendously rewarding. If you'd like to improve your own work, check out this excellent video interview that offers a lot of insightful advice sure to help you on your way. Coming to you from Serge Ramelli Photography...
Comments / 0