Michigan State

GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

They're Team Amy. GMA3 ’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Scandal: Everything to Know

“Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last month when photos surfaced on Wednesday, November 30, that showed them getting cozy on multiple occasions.

During one outing, the coworkers — who are both married to other people and have yet to announce any official updates on those relationships — were seen laughing at a bar together. In another snap, Holmes , 45, was spotted playfully touching Robach’s backside while she was loading a car.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship “ blossomed from a close friendship ,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting, “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

The journalists returned to GMA3 on Thursday, December 1 , but didn’t directly comment on their relationship status. Instead, the twosome hinted at the awkward rumors about their dynamic swirling .

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, said during the broadcast. Holmes then asked, “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” before the University of Georgia alum raised her hand. “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know . Always good to see you.” One day later, the pair joked about having a “great week” during their Friday, December 2, segment.

'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Candid Quotes About Each Other

Us confirmed on Monday, December 5, that Robach and Holmes would not be featured on Good Morning America ’s third hour for the foreseeable future amid their relationship scandal. They will be temporarily replaced by fellow ABC News anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez .

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos, 40, explained during Monday’s broadcast.

Earlier this month, however, a source exclusively told Us that the GMA team was aware of the Michigan native and the former CNN reporter’s flirtation for “many months” before news broke of the romance.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” the insider explained. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating.”

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline

The longtime ABC anchors “didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” the insider added.

Robach and Holmes’ spouses have also stayed mum on the scandal. The Better Together! author married actor Andrew Shue in February 2010. The twosome have been vocal over the years about their blended family , which includes Robach’s two daughters, Ava, 20, and Analise, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh .

The reporter is also the stepmother to the Melrose Place alum’s three children — Nate, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18 — from Shue’s previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney . Shue, 55, has since wiped Robach from his social media accounts .

Holmes, for his part , welcomed daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson before they called it quits in 2007. He married Marilee Fiebig in March 2010. The duo share 9-year-old daughter Sadine. Fiebig, 44, has a private Instagram profile.

Comments / 51

carol deutsch
6d ago

Karma. What goes around comes around. Both selfish disgraces. move on and never come back on TV. My heart is with the 2 families humiliated by ur actions and you both have no soul or respect for others

Reply
7
Osvaldo Rosa
6d ago

they should cancel all the other morning shows they're so boring TJ and Amy and the doc have good chemistry I only watch them I don't watch any of the other shows on that channel too boring

Reply
4
Michelle Shore
6d ago

Life lessons That's why we are here to learn and grow. Life would be boring if everyone was perfect. Everyone is learning TJ's wife finally dumped him, He cheated on her twice, and so did Amy's husband dump her . How would we evolve if we didn't have bad and good in life Karma baby

Reply
4
Related
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'

Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
TheDailyBeast

‘Serial Cheater’ T.J. Holmes Had Affairs With Three Women at ABC: Report

GMA3 host T.J. Holmes carried out at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC—including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer at the network, according to Page Six. The latest accusation comes after revelations that he carried out relationships with both his co-host, Amy Robach, and a producer named Natasha Singh, the outlet reported. News of another Holmes indiscretion comes the same day ABC executives decided to bench both him and Robach from the show's third hour “indefinitely” amid growing pushback. Network President Kim Godwin even went so far as to call their relationship an “internal and external distraction” on an editorial call Monday, according to TMZ.Read it at Page Six
shefinds

Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair

Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

