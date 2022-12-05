GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal

They're Team Amy. GMA3 ’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

“Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last month when photos surfaced on Wednesday, November 30, that showed them getting cozy on multiple occasions.

During one outing, the coworkers — who are both married to other people and have yet to announce any official updates on those relationships — were seen laughing at a bar together. In another snap, Holmes , 45, was spotted playfully touching Robach’s backside while she was loading a car.

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Holmes and Robach’s relationship “ blossomed from a close friendship ,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting, “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

The journalists returned to GMA3 on Thursday, December 1 , but didn’t directly comment on their relationship status. Instead, the twosome hinted at the awkward rumors about their dynamic swirling .

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, said during the broadcast. Holmes then asked, “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” before the University of Georgia alum raised her hand. “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know . Always good to see you.” One day later, the pair joked about having a “great week” during their Friday, December 2, segment.

Us confirmed on Monday, December 5, that Robach and Holmes would not be featured on Good Morning America ’s third hour for the foreseeable future amid their relationship scandal. They will be temporarily replaced by fellow ABC News anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez .

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos, 40, explained during Monday’s broadcast.

Earlier this month, however, a source exclusively told Us that the GMA team was aware of the Michigan native and the former CNN reporter’s flirtation for “many months” before news broke of the romance.

“Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is normal, they have been carrying on like they would any other day,” the insider explained. “The GMA staff for the most part all knew that something was happening between Amy and T.J., they were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating.”

The longtime ABC anchors “didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months,” the insider added.

Robach and Holmes’ spouses have also stayed mum on the scandal. The Better Together! author married actor Andrew Shue in February 2010. The twosome have been vocal over the years about their blended family , which includes Robach’s two daughters, Ava, 20, and Analise, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh .

The reporter is also the stepmother to the Melrose Place alum’s three children — Nate, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18 — from Shue’s previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney . Shue, 55, has since wiped Robach from his social media accounts .

Holmes, for his part , welcomed daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson before they called it quits in 2007. He married Marilee Fiebig in March 2010. The duo share 9-year-old daughter Sadine. Fiebig, 44, has a private Instagram profile.