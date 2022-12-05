Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

1 DAY AGO