ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired

Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
TheDailyBeast

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, Cancels Tour

Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
Page Six

Paris Hilton’s ex Chris Zylka is reportedly engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach

Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancé Chris Zylka is reportedly engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach. Zylka proposed last month as the couple drove to the Seattle marathon, sources told TMZ on Friday. The duo were apparently en route when Zylka, 37, requested Lautenbach, who was driving, turn around. The actor claimed he left his racing bib at their AirBnB. On the way back, the “Leftovers” alum asked the 28-year-old to pull over and get out of the car, according to the outlet. Zylka subsequently got down on one knee and popped the question without a ring. Insiders clarified that the model said yes. When the couple...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy