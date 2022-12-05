Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Elon Musk Brings Adorable Son X, 2, To Twitter Headquarters & Shares Rare Photo
Take your kid to work day! Elon Musk had son X Æ A-12, 2, as his sidekick while visiting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, Dec. 8. The tech CEO shared a photo of his toddler with Twitter followers, giving people a rare look at his son with singer ex-girlfriend Grimes.
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, Cancels Tour
Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
Paris Hilton’s ex Chris Zylka is reportedly engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach
Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancé Chris Zylka is reportedly engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach. Zylka proposed last month as the couple drove to the Seattle marathon, sources told TMZ on Friday. The duo were apparently en route when Zylka, 37, requested Lautenbach, who was driving, turn around. The actor claimed he left his racing bib at their AirBnB. On the way back, the “Leftovers” alum asked the 28-year-old to pull over and get out of the car, according to the outlet. Zylka subsequently got down on one knee and popped the question without a ring. Insiders clarified that the model said yes. When the couple...
Comments / 0